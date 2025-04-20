Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rousch warns NPPMCL of zero responsibility post-Dec 31 for power complex

The caution comes amid delays in completing the formal handover of the 450MW gas-fired combined-cycle plant

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) has formally notified the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) that it will not assume responsibility for any liabilities, losses, or risks associated with the Rousch Power Complex after December 31, 2024.

The caution comes amid delays in completing the formal handover of the 450MW gas-fired combined-cycle plant.

RPPL highlighted pending obligations at NPPMCL’s end, including the legal transfer of land and completion of documentation for office and colony assets, Business Recorder reported citing sources. The company emphasized that timely resolution of these matters is in the mutual interest of both parties.

In a parallel development, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Board has recommended that the federal government grant a one-time exemption to NPPMCL from specific provisions of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004. The exemption, requested by the Power Division, would allow NPPMCL to swiftly procure essential services needed to maintain the Rousch Power Plant following its transfer.

According to official documents, the exemption request was driven by the Prime Minister’s task force recommendations, which called for the termination of five Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including RPPL, to reduce capacity payments and consumer tariffs. As the Rousch facility was established under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, it is being transferred to the federal government for a symbolic consideration of one U.S. dollar.

The Power Division argued that NPPMCL, designated by the Cabinet as the receiving entity, lacks the operational capability to maintain the plant and therefore must urgently hire third-party contractors. These services include plant operation and maintenance (O&M), long-term maintenance for turbines, security, legal and audit support, horticulture, HR provisioning, and insurance.

The estimated fair market value of the Rousch Power Complex is Rs35.6 billion, making it a key national asset. Given the urgency to preserve the facility and prevent deterioration, the Power Division emphasized that the normal four-month procurement timeline under existing rules would delay critical operations.

The PPRA Board, chaired by Finance Secretary Imdad Ullah Bosal, deliberated on the proposal during its April 11 meeting. The board ultimately endorsed exemptions under Rule 12 and Rule 20 of the procurement rules for two core services: O&M operations and third-party HR staffing.

The recommendation will now be placed before the Federal Cabinet for final approval.

As the transfer deadline nears, RPPL’s stance underscores the pressing need for administrative clarity and swift action by NPPMCL to avoid operational disruptions and safeguard a high-value infrastructure asset.

Previous article
IHC declares zero-rating applicable to condensate alongside crude oil
Next article
PM Shehbaz directs overhaul of agriculture sector to boost productivity
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Agriculture

PM Shehbaz directs overhaul of agriculture sector to boost productivity

PM raises concerns over service companies meant to assist small-scale farmers but lacking oversight and failing to deliver

IHC declares zero-rating applicable to condensate alongside crude oil

SCBA disapproves of canal extraction from Indus River

Raast processes 892 million transactions, surpassing Rs 20 trillion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.