Sign inSubscribe
Tech

EU vows to enforce digital rules impartially, regardless of company origin

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) imposes a set of rules aimed at ensuring fair competition among major tech companies

By Monitoring Desk

The European Union remains steadfast in enforcing its comprehensive digital regulations, regardless of the location or leadership of companies like TikTok, X, Apple, and Meta, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In an interview with Politico, von der Leyen emphasized the EU’s commitment to applying rules impartially, stating, “We don’t care where a company’s from and who’s running it. We care about protecting people.”

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which has drawn significant criticism from the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, imposes a set of rules aimed at ensuring fair competition among major tech companies. The legislation targets firms like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Booking.com, ByteDance, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, with the goal of leveling the playing field and offering more choices to consumers.

Trump’s administration previously warned that it would closely examine the EU’s DMA and Digital Services Act, which regulate how U.S. companies interact with consumers in the EU. A decision on whether Apple and Meta have violated these rules is expected in the coming weeks. Reports indicate that both companies may face minor fines for DMA violations.

Previous article
World Economic Forum’s founder, Klaus Schwab, resigns as chair
Next article
Pakistan’s salt exports to China rise 40% amid stronger trade ties
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.