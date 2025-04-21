EU vows to enforce digital rules impartially, regardless of company origin

The European Union remains steadfast in enforcing its comprehensive digital regulations, regardless of the location or leadership of companies like TikTok, X, Apple, and Meta, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In an interview with Politico, von der Leyen emphasized the EU’s commitment to applying rules impartially, stating, “We don’t care where a company’s from and who’s running it. We care about protecting people.”

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which has drawn significant criticism from the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, imposes a set of rules aimed at ensuring fair competition among major tech companies. The legislation targets firms like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Booking.com, ByteDance, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, with the goal of leveling the playing field and offering more choices to consumers.

Trump’s administration previously warned that it would closely examine the EU’s DMA and Digital Services Act, which regulate how U.S. companies interact with consumers in the EU. A decision on whether Apple and Meta have violated these rules is expected in the coming weeks. Reports indicate that both companies may face minor fines for DMA violations.