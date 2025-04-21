Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Oxygen to invest Rs1.3bn in hydrogen plant at Port Qasim

Firm signs long-term supply deal with specialty chemicals customer

By News Desk

Pakistan Oxygen Limited (PSX: PAKOXY) is set to invest approximately Rs1.3 billion to establish a hydrogen production facility at Port Qasim, aiming to cater to rising demand in the industrial gases sector.

The company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, noting that hydrogen from the new facility will be supplied under a 15-year agreement with a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer.

The investment marks a strategic move to strengthen PAKOXY’s presence in the hydrogen market and aligns with its long-term goal of providing efficient, reliable gas solutions to industrial clients.

The upcoming plant is expected to meet high operational standards, amid increasing global and domestic interest in hydrogen both as a clean energy alternative and an essential industrial input.

