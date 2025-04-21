Pakistan eyes $200 million halal meat export deal with Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is on track to secure a $200 million halal meat export deal with Malaysia over the next five years, marking a significant boost for the country’s agricultural and trade sectors. The development follows ongoing bilateral talks aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

The potential agreement was a central focus of a high-level meeting held in Islamabad, chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Industry Haroon Akhtar Khan, to discuss strategies for enhancing Pakistan’s halal meat export capacity.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the government’s commitment to growing the halal meat industry and tapping into international markets. “We are in advanced talks with Malaysia, and if the deal materializes, it could lead to $200 million in exports over five years,” he said.

He noted that the agreement would not only benefit Pakistan’s economy but also strengthen overall ties with Malaysia. “Both countries have immense potential for cooperation in trade, IT, energy, agriculture, and halal meat exports. It’s up to us to seize this opportunity,” he stated.

The minister also assured that Pakistan will uphold the highest quality standards in its meat exports. “We will not compromise on quality. Malaysia can count on receiving premium-grade halal meat from Pakistan.”

This development follows Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Pakistan, during which both governments agreed in principle to enhance trade in halal meat. Pakistan is currently Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner in South Asia.

Discussions during the visit also included plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council (PMBC) and the Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council (MPBC) to promote cooperation in halal trade.