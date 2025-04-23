KSE 100 drops 882 points as selling activity returns to PSX during early day’s trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with a surge in selling activity on Wednesday as it benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 882 points during intra-day trading.

At 11:40am, the KSE-100 Index stood at 117,547.94, down by 882.41 points or 0.75%, compared to the previous day’s close.

On Tuesday, the benchmark index had closed flat after trading accross the board.

The selling spree was credited to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) downward gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate projection for Pakistan to 2.6% for fiscal year 2025 against an earlier projection of 3% (January 2025).

The Fund in its latest report, “World Economic Outlook (WEO) a critical juncture amid policy shifts”, projected GDP growth for Pakistan at 2.6% for 2025 and 3.6% for 2026.

The IMF in January 2025 WEO had projected GDP growth rate for Pakistan at 3% for fiscal year 2025 and 4 percent for 2026.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings also projected a devaulation in the Pakistani rupee to avert likely pressure on the current account as economic activities picked up in the country.

Bloomberg reported that “the ratings company sees the rupee falling to 285 against the dollar by the end of June and weakening further to 295 by the end of the next fiscal year in 2026,” citing Krisjanis Krustins, Director of Asia Pacific Sovereign Ratings at Fitch.