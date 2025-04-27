Trump-backed World Liberty Financial signs landmark deal with Pakistan Crypto Council

ISLAMABAD: World Liberty Financial (WLF), the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform backed by US President Donald Trump, has signed a groundbreaking Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) to drive blockchain innovation, stable-coin adoption, and the integration of decentralized finance across Pakistan.

The move marks a significant step toward positioning Pakistan as a leader in the global digital finance revolution.

The WLF delegation, including key figures such as Zachary Folkman, Zachary Witkoff (son of US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff), and Chase Herro, met with Pakistani leadership, including the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Information, and Minister of Defence, to formalize the cooperation.

The collaboration aims to accelerate Pakistan’s efforts to embrace emerging financial technologies, with a strong focus on blockchain, DeFi protocols, and stable-coin applications for remittances and trade. The government is expected to announce comprehensive crypto legalisation policies soon, further solidifying Pakistan’s position as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.

The LoI outlines several key areas of cooperation between WLF and the PCC, including launching regulatory sandboxes for testing blockchain financial products, exploring the tokenization of real-world assets like real estate and commodities, and providing strategic advisory on blockchain infrastructure and global regulatory trends.

Pakistan’s digital economy is thriving, with over 64 percent of its population under the age of 30. The country is ranked among the top nations in global crypto adoption, with an estimated $300 billion in annual crypto transactions and 25 million active crypto users.

As mobile penetration increases, Pakistan’s vibrant freelance economy and government interest in blockchain present significant opportunities for innovation in the Web3 space.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized, “Pakistan’s youth and technology sector are our greatest assets. Through partnerships like this, we are opening new doors for investment, innovation, and global leadership in the blockchain economy.”

CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saqib added, “Our collaboration with World Liberty Financial is more than just a partnership—it’s a strategic move to empower our young population and integrate Pakistan into the future of global finance.”

World Liberty Financial’s leadership praised Pakistan’s dynamic and visionary approach, stating, “Pakistan’s energy, vision, and talent make it one of the most exciting places in the world to build the future of decentralized finance.”