BYD to build 10,000-vehicle capacity factory in Cambodia

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has begun construction of its first passenger vehicle factory in Cambodia, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy in the country.

The new facility, located in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, will span 120,000 square meters and have an annual production capacity of 10,000 vehicles. Operations are expected to commence by the end of this year, the zone’s management announced on its official WeChat account on Monday.

In the first quarter of 2025, BYD received nearly 1,000 new energy vehicle orders in Cambodia, highlighting growing demand for electric mobility in the region.