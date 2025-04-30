Punjab adopts GIS-based system to track development projects

The Punjab Government has implemented a GIS-based Real-Time Monitoring and Evaluation System (RTMES), significantly increasing the number of completed monitoring and evaluation reports from January to April 2025.

According to official data, completed reports rose from 150 in the same period in 2024 to more than 700 in 2025. The Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation attributed the increase to the full digitization of monitoring processes under RTMES, replacing manual operations.

The system was introduced under the direction of the Chairman of the Planning & Development Board, Nabeel Ahmad Awan, and the Director General Monitoring & Evaluation, Dr. Kiran Khurshid. RTMES digitizes end-to-end monitoring activities and integrates them into centralized dashboards accessible by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other senior officials.

The RTMES platform incorporates Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, biometric attendance, vehicle and personnel tracking, and document digitization. Field officers submit geo-tagged photographs and drone video footage through a mobile application, allowing real-time data collection.

Artificial intelligence tools are also being used to analyze media files and generate automated assessments.

The system is integrated with the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP) portal, providing immediate access to project progress across departments. Officials report that this alignment enhances internal coordination and supports the validation of third-party evaluations.

In addition to internal use, the system offers features for community engagement, public feedback, and digital audits. Officials said the initiative improves planning and resource deployment while supporting asset tracking and reporting accuracy.

Modules involving predictive analytics are currently in development. The Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation stated that the system is intended to serve as a scalable model for replication by other government entities.