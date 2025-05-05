Bank Alfalah signs off on sale of Alfalah Securities to Optimus Capital for Rs 313 million

Bank Alfalah Ltd (BAFL) has completed the sale of 95.59% of the issued share capital of its wholly owned brokerage arm, Alfalah Securities (Private) Ltd, to Optimus Capital Management (Private) Ltd (OCM) for Rs 313 million in cash, following clearance from the Competition Commission of Pakistan in January and fulfilment of customary closing conditions in March.

The transaction, executed through a share‑purchase agreement covering 324.999 million shares, transfers operational control with immediate effect; BAFL retains a nominal 4.41% stake for regulatory continuity.

For Pakistan’s equity‑market ecosystem the sale is modest in rupee terms but significant for what it signals: the orderly retreat of a universal bank from a volatile ancillary business and the simultaneous rise of an aggressive independent brokerage looking to consolidate market share.

Why would Bank Alfalah want to sell? Some potential reasons include explosive but uneven revenue growth: From a tiny base in 2014 to Rs 721 million in 2024, the compound annual growth rate works out to 74%—yet five of the eleven years registered negative or single‑digit growth.