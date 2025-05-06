Sign inSubscribe
Musk’s xAI joins forces with Palantir, TWG in financial AI push

The collaboration integrates xAI’s Grok models and Colossus supercomputer into business operations to boost AI use in finance and insurance

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has entered a partnership with Palantir Technologies and investment firm TWG Global to expand the use of artificial intelligence in financial services.

The collaboration aims to integrate xAI’s Grok large language models and Colossus supercomputer into business operations, enhancing AI deployment across finance and insurance sectors.

TWG, led by Guggenheim Partners founder Mark Walter and financier Thomas Tull, will spearhead implementation efforts by working closely with corporate executives to design and deploy AI-driven solutions. Palantir and TWG had previously launched a joint venture in March targeting AI applications in the financial and insurance industries.

The move comes amid rising enterprise demand for AI tools to improve services and product offerings, with xAI expected to attract additional partners following this announcement. In a related development, xAI and Nvidia joined a Microsoft-backed consortium in March, along with investment fund MGX and BlackRock, to bolster AI infrastructure in the U.S.

