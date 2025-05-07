Twitter (X) restored in Pakistan after year-long ban, PTA confirms

Twitter, now rebranded as X, is once again fully accessible in Pakistan after being blocked for over a year.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officially confirmed the restoration on Wednesday, announcing that users can now access the platform without the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).

Reports of access restoration began surfacing just after midnight, with users across the country noting that the app was functional both on mobile networks and the web. PTA has now formally acknowledged the lifting of restrictions.

This development marks the end of a prolonged ban on the platform, which had prompted widespread criticism from digital rights activists and civil society groups. The ban, enforced in 2024, had significantly limited public discourse on the platform unless accessed through VPNs.