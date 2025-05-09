Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Brent crude increases by 1.9%, reaching $64.04 per barrel by. while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbs by about 2.1% to $61.17

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices rose on Friday, poised for a weekly gain as trade tensions between top oil consumers, China and the United States, showed signs of easing.

Brent crude increased by $1.20, or 1.9%, reaching $64.04 per barrel by 1203 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.26, or about 2.1%, to $61.17. Both benchmarks were at their highest levels in nearly 10 days and were on track to rise more than 4% for the week.

The ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China are seen as positive for oil, given that current tariffs at extreme levels have kept recession risks elevated. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet China’s top economic official, Vice Premier He Lifeng, in Switzerland on May 10 to work towards resolving trade disputes that have been weighing on oil demand.

In a related development, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that China should open its markets to the United States and suggested that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods “seems right,” a reduction from the current 145% tariffs. While both sides have expressed a desire to ease tensions, analysts remain cautious, suggesting that a deal is unlikely to materialize quickly.

In other developments, Chinese exports rose faster than expected in April, while imports narrowed their decline, providing some relief for Beijing ahead of the trade talks.

However, oil prices were somewhat pressured by plans from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to increase oil output. Despite these plans, a survey indicated that OPEC oil output edged lower in April, with production declines in Libya, Venezuela, and Iraq offsetting the scheduled increase.

Previous article
Trump hints at 80% tariff rate on China before key trade talks in Switzerland
Next article
Weekly Inflation Edges Up 0.24% as Chicken, Eggs, Sugar Lead Gains
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.