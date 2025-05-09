Sign inSubscribe
Weekly Inflation Edges Up 0.24% as Chicken, Eggs, Sugar Lead Gains

Annual SPI shows 0.80% decline; low-income groups see mild relief while food and fuel prices remain volatile

By News Desk
Percent sign moving down from top on coin stack. Central banking system cut interest rate, rising or lowering Fed interest rates to correct inflation concepts.


ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s short-term inflation, measured through the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), rose by 0.24% in the week ending May 8, 2025, compared to the previous week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. However, the SPI registered a 0.80% decline on a year-on-year basis.

Out of the 51 essential items tracked during the week, prices of 9 items (17.65%) increased, 17 items (33.33%) decreased, and 25 items (49.02%) remained unchanged.

The largest weekly price hikes were recorded in chicken (10.20%), eggs (7.36%), sugar (1.93%), beef (1.50%), pulse mash (0.31%), cooked beef (0.20%), mutton (0.15%), and gur (0.11%).

Conversely, notable declines were observed in the prices of tomatoes (-8.81%), garlic (-5.05%), potatoes (-3.33%), onions (-2.08%), LPG (-1.66%), bananas (-0.93%), petrol (-0.83%), diesel (-0.78%), wheat flour (-0.76%), vegetable ghee 1kg (-0.46%), and mustard oil (-0.33%).

On a yearly basis, items that recorded the sharpest price drops included onions (-62.53%), tomatoes (-44.54%), garlic (-36.16%), electricity charges for Q1 (-29.40%), and potatoes (-27.42%). However, price increases were seen in ladies sandals (55.62%), pulse moong (28.47%), chicken (27.35%), powdered milk (22.27%), pulse gram (20.81%), bananas (19.86%), and sugar (19.36%).

The inflation impact was uneven across income groups. The lowest income group experienced a 0.10% weekly rise in inflation, while the highest income group saw an increase of 0.26%. On a yearly basis, the lowest income group recorded a decline of 1.65%, while the highest income group saw a 0.21% increase.

Meanwhile, the average price of Sona urea dropped to Rs4,492 per 50kg bag, down 0.29% from the previous week and 7.39% lower year-on-year. Cement prices also saw a weekly drop of 0.17%, now averaging Rs1,421 per 50kg bag, though they remain 17.88% higher than a year ago.

The SPI is compiled weekly by PBS to monitor short-term price changes for 51 essential items across 50 markets in 17 cities, providing a snapshot of inflationary trends that directly affect household budgets.

