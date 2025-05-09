Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal budget to be presented on June 2; PSDP slashed by 16% to Rs921bn

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal says only priority projects to be retained as over 200 slow-moving schemes face axe under reduced development ceiling

By Monitoring Desk


ISLAMABAD – The federal government will present the budget for fiscal year 2025–26 on June 2, just days before Eid ul Azha, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced at a press conference on Friday.

The government has set an allocation of Rs921 billion for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), marking a 16% cut from the revised Rs1.1 trillion allocated for the current fiscal year. Although the Planning Commission had proposed a significantly higher amount of Rs2.9 trillion based on the consolidated demands of various ministries, the Ministry of Finance approved an Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) of only Rs921 billion.

Iqbal expressed concern over the reduced allocation and said he would push for an increase to at least Rs1.6 trillion to secure Rs700 billion in rupee cover for foreign-funded development projects.

So far, Rs900 billion has been authorized for release under the ongoing year’s PSDP, with additional disbursements expected over the remaining months of May and June.

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is set to meet on May 23 to finalise the development framework, while the National Economic Council (NEC) is expected to approve macroeconomic targets and the PSDP by May 26 or 27.

Due to the tight budget ceiling, provincial schemes included in the PSDP will see significant reductions, and around 200 projects that have shown limited progress will be discontinued altogether to ensure better resource allocation.

Previous article
Weekly Inflation Edges Up 0.24% as Chicken, Eggs, Sugar Lead Gains
Next article
PM Shehbaz pledges budget relief for masses, eyes export-led revival
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.