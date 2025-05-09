PM Shehbaz pledges budget relief for masses, eyes export-led revival

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed that the upcoming federal budget for 2025–26 will prioritise relief for the common man. He said all available resources will be dedicated to reducing the financial burdens faced by Pakistan’s poor and middle-income groups.

Presiding over a meeting on budget preparations, the prime minister directed that the next budget be shaped around the goal of sustainable, export-led economic growth. He stressed the need to support initiatives that promote industrial activity and increase overall production.

“The budget should also focus extensively on the creation of jobs, agriculture, information technology, small and medium enterprises, and the housing sector,” he said.

The prime minister underscored the importance of cooperation between the government and the private sector to foster development and national prosperity. He cited public-private partnerships and youth vocational training as key areas of focus in the government’s policy framework.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that reforms in the power sector were beginning to yield positive outcomes. In particular, the recent reduction in electricity prices for industrial consumers was expected to enhance productivity and stimulate industrial growth.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to digitisation and automation across departments to ensure transparency and ease of doing business for local investors and the broader business community. Additionally, he confirmed that the federal government would continue its rightsizing agenda in the coming fiscal year to streamline operations and cut administrative overhead.

The meeting was informed that consultations with the private sector had been ongoing for the past three months as part of the budget-making process. These consultations also included sector-specific sessions with various stakeholders to collect proposals and feedback.

Officials further briefed the premier that the five-year trade policy framework for 2025–30 and an updated e-commerce 2.0 strategy were near completion. A new tariff rationalisation plan is also in the works, aimed at enhancing competitiveness and boosting trade.

Representatives from the business community and economic experts attending the meeting expressed confidence in the government’s economic direction. Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed their input and instructed that all viable suggestions be incorporated into the final budget plan.

The meeting was attended by key members of the federal cabinet, including Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Shaza Fatima, Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, and Ali Pervaiz Malik. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and senior government officials were also present.