Top economies urge Pakistan-India dialogue, US offers help on ‘constructive talks’

We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome, stated the G7 Group

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Group of Seven (G7) major countries urged Pakistan and India to engage in direct dialogue as hostilities rise between the nuclear-armed neighbors, while the U.S. government said it has offered assistance in starting “constructive talks.”

World powers have raised the alarm over the latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry. India hit Pakistan with air strikes and missiles on Wednesday and since then both countries have been clashing daily. Dozens have been killed.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; additionally, the European Union (EU) is a “non-enumerated member”. 

Among the G7 powers, the U.S. has held regular talks with both India and Pakistan in recent days and urged them to de-escalate.

After a call on Friday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, the U.S. State Department said Rubio offered U.S. assistance “in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.”

Rubio has also held regular calls with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar since the end of April.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week the rising tensions were a shame. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said a war between the two countries would be “none of our business.”

In recent years, India has been seen as an important partner by Western powers as a counter-balance to China’s rising influence. Pakistan is a U.S. ally although its importance has diminished since Washington’s 2021 withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S., Britain and the European Union said they “strongly condemn” an April 22 militant attack in which 26 people were killed in India-occupied Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, which denied the accusations and called for a neutral probe.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome,” the G7 statement said.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled only in part by both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan. It has been the site of wars, insurgency and diplomatic stand-offs over the decades.

Pakistan said this week that New Delhi and Islamabad have had contacts at the level of their respective national security councils.

