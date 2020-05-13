Sign inSubscribe
Diamer-Bhasha dam contract awarded to Power China-FWO

The Rs442bn agreement includes construction of main dam, diversion system, access bridge and 21MW Tangir Hydropower Project

By INP

ISLAMABAD: After Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to immediately start the construction work on the Diamer-Bhasha dam, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Wednesday awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works.

As per details, an agreement worth Rs442 billion with a joint venture namely Power China-FWO was signed on Wednesday for the construction of diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21MW Tangir Hydropower Project.

Diamer-Basha Dam Chief Executive Officer Amir Bashir Chaudhry and authorised representative Yang Jiandu signed the agreement on behalf of WAPDA and the joint venture respectively.

Water Resources Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Water Resources Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain, Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and Frontier Works Organisation DG Maj Gen Kamal Azfar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Faisal Vawda congratulated WAPDA and Power China-FWO Joint Venture, saying that the event is a good omen for the construction of much-needed dams in Pakistan. He said that the construction of Diamer Basha Dam will commence in a few weeks.

Dilating upon the developments of the water sector by the incumbent govenrment, the minister said that after Mohmand Dam, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in May last year, Diamer Basha is the second mega multi-purpose dam that is to be started in a span of just one year.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said that Diamer Basha Dam will go a long way for economic development and social uplift of the country.

It must be noted that the Diamer Basha Dam Project, with a total financial outlay of about Rs1406.5 billion, will be completed in 2028.

INP

  2. It seems that all are on one page like Client,Consultants and Contractors which should be professionally managed both technically and financially.This project is ling awaited for water and electricity resources.IK govt should mobilise other similar projects too aa well the alternative energy like wind n solar projects.
    Do not leave the IPP’s and get the issue settled as they are having a big piece of cake and people are suffering by paying high cost per KWH of electricity.

  3. I m a quddoos material engineer have interested to work in dia mir bhasha dam. I have 25 years professional experience as a senier material engineer and i want to join this project.Kiindly pls send mail address to send my cv thanks&regards

  6. it is a good step to enhance the electricity capacity of pakistan. i would like to play my part as security professional and would like to serve in the project. I am enclosing my CV for consideration, please. regards

  9. Dear sir I hafiz toqeer shahid civil engineer structural and I have 12 years experience multiples projects road and buildings ware houses offices please I need job so kindly refer plz .

