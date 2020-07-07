Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Luxury brand Hugo Boss places first order of sportswear with Pakistan

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday.

“Happy to note that a well-known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company,” Dawood wrote on social media site Twitter.

“This achievement was due to the effort of PRGMEA for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in Nov last year, in Lahore,” he added, congratulating Ijaz Khokhar, the chief coordinator of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

It may be noted that the International Apparel Federation’s (IAF) 35th World Fashion Convention was held in Lahore on November 12-13, 2019, in collaboration with Dutch industry association Modint.

German fashion house Hugo Boss is known around the world for its smart men’s suits. It manufactures clothing and accessories internationally, with its product line ranging from evening wear, shoes, leather goods, eyewear, watches, perfumes to children’s fashion.

It recently launched more casual and sportswear styles in order to attract younger people, making major investments in online products after its attempt to go upmarket failed some years ago.

Meanwhile, in another Tweet, the adviser has congratulated the exporters for their better performance despite historic challenges.

“I want to congratulate all our on the good performance in 2019-20, in spite of the very challenging situation caused by COVID-19. Our exports were only 6 percent less than 2018-19 while the regional countries including Bangladesh was down by 17 percent India by 14 percent,” he said. “The good performance was also due to the timely lifting of the lockdown and the good coordination between the center and provincial agencies at the daily meeting of NCOC. Our exporters deserve every praise for their effort, hard work and reaching out to our customers,” the adviser added.

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

