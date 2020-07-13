Sign inSubscribe
FOOD & BEVERAGES

PepsiCo’s results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales

By Agencies

PepsiCo Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, as people stocked up on its snacks including Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos before hunkering down in their homes due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The company’s shares, which are down 1.6 per cent to date in a tumultuous year for Wall Street, were up about 2 per cent before the bell as investors shrugged off a fall in sales of its sodas due to widespread restaurant closures.

“Consumer eating habits continued to evolve, with consumers spending more time at home, which benefits the at-home breakfast, snacking and dinner occasions,” Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said in pre-recorded remarks.

“We gained market share in salty, savory and macro-snacks in the quarter.”

Online sales of potato chips jumped 93.5 per cent and tortilla chips 101.2 per cent for the week ended June 20, according to market data from Nielsen.

For PepsiCo, sales of snacks under the Frito-Lay North America unit rose 7 per cent in the second quarter ended June 13, while Quaker Oats surged 23 per cent.

Revenue at PepsiCo’s North America beverages unit, its biggest, fell 7 per cent as restaurants and other points of sale remained closed, while sporting events were delayed.

Laguarta signaled an improvement in convenience stores and gas stations, but expects the recovery in foodservice channels, which include restaurants, to take a bit more time.

The company sees snacks and food businesses remaining resilient, with the beverages unit expected to perform better during the second half of the year.

Overall, net revenue fell about 3 per cent to $15.95 billion, but beat analysts’ estimates of $15.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell about 19 per cent to $1.65 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.25.

Previous articleCovid-19: KP’s tourism sector fears Rs12bn in losses by August-end
Next articleCheques issued by OGDC to Shazain Bugti, brothers bounce
Avatar
Agencies

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil above $56 as lower US stockpiles outweigh Covid and demand concerns

LONDON: Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories fell unexpectedly, outweighing persistent concerns about demand as...
Read more
World Business News

‘Crazy and evil’: Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies

LONDON: Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates says he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him...
Read more
World Business News

Starbucks sales miss as virus spike keeps customers at home

NEW YORK: Starbucks Corp has reported a larger-than-expected fall in quarterly sales as the renewed surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept...
Read more
World Business News

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Davos In Desert’ amid pandemic

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a two-day Davos-style investment forum starting Wednesday, with dozens of global policymakers and business tycoons lined up to speak at the...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices tick up with European shares amid Saudi blast reports

LONDON: Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday alongside rising European shares and amid reports of a blast in Saudi Arabia, trading near 11-month highs. Brent...
Read more
World Business News

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’

IMF predicts global growth of 5.5pc in 2021, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the October forecast, citing expectations of a vaccine-powered uptick later in the year
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Banking

Bank AL Habib’s profit rises 59pc to Rs17.8bn in 2020

The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited met on Wednesday to review and announce the bank's financial results for the year ended...

UK offers support for development of green industry in Pakistan

Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Govt mulls revival of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.