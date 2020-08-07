Sign inSubscribe
Business

Worldcall reannounces takeover by ARY Digital Network

Share price of WTL increases 41pc within 24 hours after the announcement

Syeda Masooma
By Syeda Masooma

ISLAMABAD: Worldcall Telecom Limited (WTL) on Friday filed disclosure with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), informing about the “Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers”.

The letter revealed the intention of ARY Communications Limited and ARY Digital FZ LLC to acquire 51pc shares of WTL, with AKD Securities as the manager to the offer.

AKD Securities issued a similar letter of disclosure on Wednesday (Aug 6).

Following the announcement, WTL’s share price witnessed an increase of 41.58pc (from Rs1.01 on Tuesday to Rs1.43 on Wednesday). Trading volumes also surged from 13,091,000 shares to 242,817,000 shares.

The total number of issued ordinary shares by the company as of August 5, 2020, was 2,458,753,891, or approximately 2.5 billion. Trading of 242 million shares shows that approximately 10pc of the company’s shares changed hands in a single day.

Yesterday, the stock market passed the 40,000-mark as the trading volume increased 65pc (highest of the year), a bulk of which was attributable to the penny stock WTL.

However, this is not the first time Worldcall has made an acquisition announcement and witnessed stock price increase because of that. On October 30, 2019 – back then with Shajar Capital as the manager of the acquisition – Worldcall announced its takeover, with the intention to disclose the takeover information on November 1, 2019. But as per PSX data, the announcement was made on October 31, 2019, and the next trading week saw a price upshoot from Rs1.22 to Rs1.70.

Whether this second announcement, this time with AKD Securities, will lead to an actual change of ownership or will it be just another intimation of a takeover is for time to tell.

In a recent interview with Profit, ARY Digital Network CEO Salman Iqbal had said, “We’re still very interested in WorldCall. I think it’s a good company, but it’s dying, and that is the kind of challenge I like. It’s the age of media, and we’re looking to acquire majority shareholding into the company.”

As for a timeline on the deal, Iqbal optimistically chirped, “You’ll hear from the PSX very soon. It’s happening. We’re going through with it.”

Another interesting nugget of information about WTL is that 39.98pc of its shares are owned by Worldcall Services Private Limited that has Syed Babar Ali on its board of directors (along with Muhammad Azhar Saeed and Muhammad Murtaza Raza). He was also on the board of directors of the company at the time of the previous announcement but now that position seems to have been taken by his daughter Hina Babar.

This position change is not the only transformation the company went through between these two announcements. From an issued share capital of 1,805,921,917 shares (approximately 1.8 billion), the company went to an issued share capital of 2.5 billion shares (2,458,753,891 to be exact). Similarly, the majority shareholding by Syed Babar Ali’s Worldcall Services Private Limited also increased from approximately 28pc in October 2019 to 40pc in August 2020.

The second majority shareholder in the Worldcall Telecom – Ferret Consulting F.Z.C – reduced its ownership from 17.97pc shares in October 2019 to merely 7.53pc shares in August 2020, while the third majority shareholder – AMB Management Consultations (PVT) limited – almost completely withdrew its investment from 7.51pc shares in 2019 to 0.24pc in 2020. For reference, in numbers, this is a decrease from over 139 million shares to a meagre five million shares.

Previous articleSoftware installed to keep Punjab Police’s Rs119b annual budget under check
Next articlePoultry industry calls for early reopening of marriage halls
Syeda Masooma
Syeda Masooma
Writer is business reporter at Pakistan Today

76 COMMENTS

  2. Dear Team
    Please let me know when ARY will takeover the worldcall, is there any time frame
    Please let me know

    Br. Iram Haider

  9. Deal kitne confirm hai hoge ya nahe an as per your comment it will be done in Feb 2021 if done then what will be the target share price.

  10. when deal confirm A R Y group take over WTL then salman iqbal will inevest 55 $ million for
    development of new projects like I T ,fiber optic ftth ects.

  20. Hey everybody, is any new progress about the transaction? what’s the critical problem impeding the process, is this or about the supervisatory body’s decison？

  28. It’s clear that ARY has purchased wtl .as per pta fined on wtl 10 million due to substantial owner interest change without informing authorities and deuring hearing of court wtl didn’t denied about it so it’s clear ARY has ellegally bought of wtl shares now when public will sell the shares they will announce untill that the bad news regarding wtl will come in markets to snatch shares from public.

  29. Mere pas ek letter aya hai jis may likha hai . Wtl ko defaulter segment may dall day ge agr company ne annual listing fees 2 saal ke paid nhi ki hui or company ke pas time specified march 2021 tak hai .. its that lette is true or fake … i am just verifiyng

  30. Han G – Nov by khatam 2020 Dec b aa gaya
    any news ???
    Jo halat lag rahay hain signs achay nai hain
    but 248Million ki trade ka kuch tu injam hoga – its been over 4 months.
    FTTH ki cables isb may bitchnay shuru ho gai hain, transworld and ptcl nay game utahi howi hay.
    Last i know is that they were fighting over the price. wtl wants 1.9 and salman iqbal is offering 1.3

    Any insight on this will be helpful. And i think even if its announced i dont see it crossing 2.5 -3 Rs

    Major chunk of shares is with AKD. but he is not moving on it as well. so i dont know what are they cooking

  31. Dear from where we come to know how many shares are holding akd plz let me know any website I searched a lot but failed to find out the quantity of shres holding akd only till Dec.2019 akd is holding 1 million SHARES

  34. hahah 😀
    Bahi — abhi hilna shuru howa tu market ko moat per gai 😀

    dua he issay bacha sakti hay…
    allah khair keray.. if someone has some solid info .. it would be really nice if they can share it here.

  40. Pichlay 4 Din say – Accumulation ho rahi hay.
    i dont think deal is canceled.
    As of yet. 6-14 million shares traded daily in the last 5 days.
    It could be a new start or the last breath before expiring 😀
    As of now someone is very bullish… it could be someone from this thread as well…

    No news otherwise –

  41. Its almost 100% confirm that the Deal expected to be done within 1st or 2nd week of Jan 2021 that is why we are witnessing daily 10 million + volume in WTL

  42. @khizer khan
    Any particular reason why 1st and 2nd week of jan why not end of feb or starting of june ?

    would appreciate if you can tell how u came up with the time line ? scroll up augest say log kay rahay hain kay bus kal!!!!

  43. Meri reliability pori market achi tarah jaanti hay ke meri news kitni pakki hoti hay aap khud dekh lena Jan ke end tak news aa kar rahegi

  44. @Khizer Khan
    Bahi jan – Reliability tu issi say pata chal rahi hay kay aik sawal per app nay time line 2 weeks aur agay ker di 😀 1st 2nd week jan say end Jan.

    But my question is not this, i am just asking a simple question. You got this info from the Office, some one working with AKD, or WTL or Mubashar Luqman. I see you have been copying all the text from here and pasting it on FB.

    To be honest, i really dont care kay app copy ker rahay hain kay nai. But i am more interested in that if you have anything other then whats written here and your own credibility. Please share for the greater good – sub ka bhala hoga. Shukria.

  47. One of my close contact has confirmed that contract between ARY and WorldCall has been signed by Salman Iqbal this Tuesday.

    They are just strategically deciding the time of announcement to avoid creditors and other nuisance.

    My contact was of the view that the deal should be public within January 2021 and first week of January can be important.

    They will first give the feel of the contract 2 days before the announcement after buying in bulk in the late hours.

    Next day rate will be increased and in the afternoon some photocopy sort of intro will be partially shared.

    The next day would be Submitting to SECP.

    We should expect crossing 3 after the day of announcement.

  49. 1. Investment under the umbrella of CPEC ,chinese are interested in companies like WTL with old infrastructure already available in the country and they consider that have the potential to grow exponentially with inflow of liquidity.
    2. Where ever there is smoke , there is fire if we observe closely penny stocks like ICIBL , PACE and FDIBL had a good run in December.
    3. Its just a personal opinion that in next band wagon WTL can hit the mark of Rs 2

  51. @khizer khan .
    Koi pakki khabbar hai tau btaao ICIBL ki tarhaan .is rate pe buying banti hai ? Hold kar sakta hoon 6 months

    • May ne 1 pay buying call di hoyi hay jab ye 1 pay trade ho raha tha ab 1 pay wapis aata nazar nahi aata but agr 1.10 bhi laga dey to buy kar ke hold kar lain In Sha Allah 50% return guaranteed hay 6 months mein

  53. Tofaan aanay hi wala hay last time bhi 2 din pehle tofaan start howa tha abhi bhi wohi chaal hay it means isi week kuch honay wala hay WTL mein

  54. buy calls aa chuki hain, brokerages may – i am getting calls to be ready 😀
    lagta hay kay ya tu purana mal chipkaya jai ga ya phir news ai gi 😀

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LDA introduces land use regulations

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has introduced the much-awaited land use regulations for allowing new business ventures to promote trade, commerce and industry...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR initiates probe into NBP president’s alleged offshore assets

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has begun investigating incumbent National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President, Arif Usmani, for his alleged offshore assets...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI govt striving hard to strengthen economy: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to strengthen the national economy, but...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to lower tax for expats

The federal government may promulgate another presidential ordinance to give income tax concessions to local and overseas Pakistanis on their investment in Naya Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Govt to launch digital survey to identify poor under Ehsaas Programme’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday announced that the government would...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM orders action against fuel smuggling across Iran border

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved an action plan against 2,094 illegal petrol retail outlets in three provinces and smugglers of petroleum products...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK court rejects US firm’s claim over Avenfield House

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: A British court has dismissed a petition of a Washington-based asset recovery firm seeking an order for the attachment of Avenfield House, the...

China telco shares lose 5pc in first trading day since NYSE delisting announcement

Oil prices touch multi-month highs as OPEC+ expected to hold output

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800pc surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.