TDAP to assist handicraft manufacturers of Pakistan in trade aspirations

By Staff Report

Islamabad: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has said that the department will extend all possible assistance on a priority basis to provide opportunities of trade to handicraft manufacturers of Pakistan.

The comments were made by Director TDAP, Shahzad Ahmad Khan, during a virtual handicraft forum organized by the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan

Addressing the occasion as chief guest, he appreciated the efforts of HAP Chairman, Fahad Barlas, and other office bearers for organizing different events with the objectives to highlight the significant importance and trade value of handicrafts.

Shahzad pointed out that China has already expressed interest in the great potential of Pakistani handicrafts, and TDAP was working hard towards helping Pakistani craftsmen trading their handicrafts to other countries by providing a platform and all required facilities for the purpose.

HAP office bearers from all over Pakistan attended the session and discussed matters pertaining to the promotion of handicrafts of Pakistan. Shereen Arshad, Ayesha Khan, Country Manager of the Hashoo Foundation , Akeel Khalid, CEO of Vaceela, Danish Jabbar Khan, CEO of Kaarvan Crafts Foundation, Mehnaaz Perveen, CEO of Karakoram Area Development organization, and Tania Buttar, the deputy general manager of SMEDA, all shared their views regarding different aspects of handicrafts up-gradation.

Fahad Barlas said that the cultural heritage of Pakistan has been depicted through handicrafts and our artisans and craftsmen are highly skilled and their contributions should be acknowledged.

Staff Report

  1. Dear sir I am Muhammad Rizwan lahore Pakistan I am Gearnel secretary All Punjab Handicrafts manufacturers and Traders Association Regstard with Punjab samall industrial corporation Sir my Associastion Handicrafts wood carift jewellery Lather shoes and saton pink salt and any other All kinds itams exsport good Quality Regards

