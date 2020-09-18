Sign inSubscribe
Virgin Atlantic announces flight schedule for Pakistan

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: A Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic has announced the schedule of flights to be operated from Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK) from December 2020.
Announcing the decision to operate flights for Pakistan, the Commercial Manager of the Virgin Atlantic said that they were excited to start their operation from Pakistan. “We will provide one of the best inflight services to the passengers travelling from Islamabad and Lahore to the British destinations,” he said.

According to details, the airline will have direct flights from Lahore and Islamabad airports to Heathrow Airport in London, besides operating another flight for Manchester from Islamabad.

Four weekly flights will be operated from Islamabad International Airport for Manchester from December 11.

Similarly, four weekly flights from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore will be operated for Heathrow Airport in London from December 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 27, Virgin Atlantic announced to start new routes from December 2020 from London and Manchester to major cities of Pakistan.

Other than Virgin Atlantic, British Airways on Wednesday also released a schedule of direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow. According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to British Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

  1. MY SUGGESTION IS, IF YOU GO AHEAD WITH YOUR PASSENGERS FLIGHTS TO UNITED STATES, LIKE CHICAGO, NEW YORK, YOU CAN BE THE BEST MAKING BUSINESS AIRLINE IN THIS SECTOR. WISH YOU A GOOD LUCK.

    • My request is to start flights from KARACHI jinah international airport to Heathrow airport…as thousands of students fly through connections..which is very tiring process…

      • Dear Dr. Tahira,
        I wish for the same as well, but Karachi being treated by all political parties like an orphan city and/or it’s not part of Pakistan. So I don’t expect anything positive from any political party (specially PPP= Pakistan pimp party).
        Until & unless Karachi city goes back to her original status as under the federal administration status or a separate province, I don’t expect any progress in Karachi.
        Having said that, Karachi loves all the races, casts & religions in Pakistan and it’s for every Pakistani national, but no one loves, respect & recognise Karachi as a commercial capital and bloodline for whole Pakistan. All political parties must think about Karachi or prepare for another episode like a 1971.

  7. They should start flying from Birmingham aswl
    Because there are lots of British Pakistanis living in west Midlands who are struggling to go to Heathrow or Manchester to get a direct flight to Pakistan

  8. Virgin Atlantic Flights arrival time in Islamabad earliest in the morning is very very dangerous for passengers travelling from Islamabad to rest of the cities and villages it’s dangerous for passengers going on by cars ,vans as there is no lights on the roads and lot of security checks ups are going on and keep asking to show passports and also misbehave with the passengers and keep asking for the money (bribe passengers)
    If

