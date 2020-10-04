Japan opens marketplace for Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has offered Pakistani youth to make use of their skills to benefit from the employment opportunities offered by different sectors of the Japanese economy.
“Japan wants to give chance to the talented youth of Pakistan to get themselves connected with the modern and innovating Japanese industrial sector for enhancing their skills to promote the concept of shared development and prosperity,” Japanese Embassy Charge d’ Affairs Yusuke Shindo told APP here on Sunday.
He said that Pakistan was a country with a mostly young population which could connect with the global value chain for achieving the economic and trade competitiveness of the international market by exploiting work opportunities in Japan.
He said that Pakistan could get a huge share in the Japanese market as the East Asian country intends to import 3,45,000 skilled manpower from 10 countries of the world.
In this regard, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) already signed between both sides would open new avenues for Pakistanis to work in 14 Japanese sectors, including nursing, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanics, electronics and electronic machinery.
The senior diplomat said that there was no particular quota for any of these 10 countries around the world and hoped that Pakistani would get maximum benefits from this opportunity to crack into the Japanese market.
Replying to a question on cooperation and facilities given by manpower importing countries to Japan, he said the government of Pakistan had nominated only two recruitment organisations including the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National University of Technology (NUTEC) for carrying out necessary service, including the recruitment of candidates in collaboration with Japanese counterparts.
It is pertinent to mention here that competitors countries such as Vietnam, Philippines and Myanmar have nominated 392, 274, 248 organisations respectively for the rapid recruitment process while some countries have already exported their manpower to Japan.
Expressing his reservation on the delays in manpower import from Pakistan, Yusuke Shindo urged the need for increasing the recruitment organisation to manage a fast-track process of exporting Pakistani manpower to Japan and help maximum employment opportunities to the local youth.
He also emphasised that the Japanese embassy in Islamabad had not hired any other promoter or facilitator for continuing the process of labour import from Pakistan.
Talking about the requirements for applying for jobs in Japan, he explained that the candidates should have gone through a Japanese language test before their final selection for recruitment, adding that the test would be conducted at Islamabad National University of Modern Languages (NUML).
Categories part of the import plan include technical interns, specified skilled workers and highly skilled professionals. Each category covers a variety of fields.
The status of residence is permitted for foreigners, who have higher expertise, techniques such as academic background or career history with a contract with a public and private entity in Japan.
The Japanese official concluded by saying that Japan desires a modernised, economically developed and strong Pakistan and in order to achieve this, the country must follow a policy of export-led growth through industrial and technological growth.
