GOVERNANCE

Sindh govt starts online motor vehicle tax payment for registered owners

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced the online motor vehicle tax payment facility for registered owners of private and commercial vehicles, said the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ETNC) Department on Thursday.

“Not only will this enable owners of private and commercial vehicles to pay tax any time during 24 hours a day, it will also bring in additional 20pc revenue for the department,” said DG Excise Sindh Shoaib Siddiqui.

He said that the tax can be paid through ATM kiosk, internet banking (web portal) and Easypaisa mobile application, adding that in the next few days, motor vehicle tax could also be paid through the JazzCash payment system.

Speaking about the convenience of the facility, Siddiqui said that vehicle owners do not have to show up at the excise office anymore to pay the tax.

“The government has taken the step to reduce the public visits to offices of ETNC Department to eliminate long queues,” read a notification by the department.

  2. Very good approach opted by current Government ,such action to also be applied toward the Property related department as to make it convinced for general & private public.

    this is one steps toward the digitization as well as reduce the public mob and eliminate long queues thereof.

    such types of convenience of the facilities to also be introduced in every important department of Government across the all province including federal.

    Bro meri oas Karachi number ki gari ki us ka tokan tax check kis tara kr akty hain or online paid krwa skty hain ya Karachi excise office sy paid hin gain plz help me jazakallah

  10. Very good approach opted by current Government ,such action to also be applied toward the Property related department as to make it convinced for general & private public.

    this is one steps toward the digitization as well as reduce the public mob and eliminate long queues thereof.
    I tried to get my OTP many times but not received sofor I hope you will look into matter.

    such types of convenience of the facilities to also be introduced in every important department of Government across the all province including federal.

  Dear all I need a favour. If any 1 know how to block karachi regtd car file from other city ? I have sold a car almost 9 years back and they ve nt transfered it. I ve i4rfrmd him again and again bt he is taking it light as i m tax pair and 1 day will face a big problem. If any 1 know kindly tell me plz. I shall b v.gr8ful tnks.

