Sindh govt starts online motor vehicle tax payment for registered owners

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced the online motor vehicle tax payment facility for registered owners of private and commercial vehicles, said the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ETNC) Department on Thursday.
“Not only will this enable owners of private and commercial vehicles to pay tax any time during 24 hours a day, it will also bring in additional 20pc revenue for the department,” said DG Excise Sindh Shoaib Siddiqui.
He said that the tax can be paid through ATM kiosk, internet banking (web portal) and Easypaisa mobile application, adding that in the next few days, motor vehicle tax could also be paid through the JazzCash payment system.
Speaking about the convenience of the facility, Siddiqui said that vehicle owners do not have to show up at the excise office anymore to pay the tax.
“The government has taken the step to reduce the public visits to offices of ETNC Department to eliminate long queues,” read a notification by the department.
Use 1-Bill invoice payment option in net banking and mobile banking app. Its a 1-Bill PSID.
Thanks!
after choosing 1-Bill and Sindh Revenue Board option, it acquires PSID, how to get that?
Very good approach opted by current Government ,such action to also be applied toward the Property related department as to make it convinced for general & private public.
this is one steps toward the digitization as well as reduce the public mob and eliminate long queues thereof.
such types of convenience of the facilities to also be introduced in every important department of Government across the all province including federal.
I Can’t search 5 digit registration number in GoP Excise app. Can someone help?
Example: A-1718 (1984 registered)
If you have found a way. Please inform. My vehicle no. Is V-2320
how will we get that sticker which verifies our tax payment?
How can I get TAX receipt, after vehicle tax paid ?
How i will get sticker & tax certificate after paying the bill online.
It is very good efforts of Govt, but How i will get paid challan recicpt and sticker of vehicle paid tax
Bro meri oas Karachi number ki gari ki us ka tokan tax check kis tara kr akty hain or online paid krwa skty hain ya Karachi excise office sy paid hin gain plz help me jazakallah
How to print recipt of tax paid.
How to get the application? On what name
I tried to get my OTP many times but not received sofor I hope you will look into matter.
I want to install Mani Pujaro tokens. How will they be installed?
How to get sticker and tax receipt?
Dear all I need a favour. If any 1 know how to block karachi regtd car file from other city ? I have sold a car almost 9 years back and they ve nt transfered it. I ve i4rfrmd him again and again bt he is taking it light as i m tax pair and 1 day will face a big problem. If any 1 know kindly tell me plz. I shall b v.gr8ful tnks.
How to get paid tex copy?