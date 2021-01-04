Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Faraz for differentiating between prohibited & foreign funding

By TLTP

–Says PTI accepted no funding from prohibited entities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said that there should be a difference between prohibited and foreign funding.

Talking to the media persons on Monday along with Parliamentary Secretary Railways Farrukh Habib, the information minister alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been accepting donations from criminals and corrupt elements and are not submitting evidence regarding their foreign funding cases, pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not involved in any kind of accepting funding from prohibited entities like foreign governments or multinational companies. He said that PPP and PML-N have been using party funding for money laundering as well.

The minister said that PTI, instead of accepting funds from the mafia, had sought cooperation from its workers and sympathisers, who deposited small amounts ranging from ten to a few hundred dollars. He said that the PTI has given complete detail of all its accounts to the ECP.

Speaking on the occasion, Habib said that ECP’s scrutiny committee while auditing accounts of PML-N and the PPP has issued three different orders, asking them to submit details of their accounts, but neither of them is ready to comply with the commission’s directions.

He said that PML-N is registered as a private limited company in the UK and the United States. He questioned as to how a political party can be registered as a private limited company in foreign countries.

Similarly, he said, PPP’s principal agent is Asif Ali Zardari in the US, where he has been receiving funding from foreign companies. He said that ECP is asking PPP to submit its foreign accounts’ record, but to no avail.

He said that Nawaz Sharif first donated Rs100 million to PML-N and, later on, got transferred Rs60 million of them to his personal account. He said that the PML-N is also not providing detail of its expenditure of Rs700 million, which it spent on media campaigns.

TLTP

