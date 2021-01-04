Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

‘Govt should address miseries of Hazara community’

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that innocent people of Hazara community were being targeted in Balochistan, and urged the government to address the miseries of the persecuted minority.

Speaking on a point of order regarding tragic incident of Mach, Balochistan, during a Senate hearing on Monday, she said that 11 coal miners of the community were brutally assassinated in Mach on Sunday and were not buried yet. She added that the government should address the miseries of the Hazara community.

Responding to the point raised by Sherry, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem agreed that it was a tragic incident and the government was cognisant of its responsibility.

Strongly condemning the incident, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken immediate action on the incident and has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to visit Mach.

He said that the government would investigate all aspects of the incident and the culprits involved in this heinous act would be taken to task.

He added that the country has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents over the last few days and there was also information regarding the regrouping of such elements. However, he maintained that designs of all such elements and their supporters would be foiled.

Kabeer Muhammad Shahi of National Party and Usman Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party also condemned the killing of innocent coal miners in Mach.

They said that around over 1,500 to 2,000 people of Hazara community had been killed since 2002. Moreover, they alleged that the state institutions have been failed to provide them security.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Abbasi also pointed out that an innocent student was killed by police in the federal capital. He said that an independent investigation into the tragic incident should be carried out.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that all officials involved in the killing of the student have already been arrested and the murder case has been registered against them. He said that a judicial inquiry into the incident has also been ordered.

Regarding Mach incident, the adviser said that the interior minister was going to Balochistan to meet the bereaved families.

Dr Jamal Jahanzeb, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Manzoor Kakar also condemned the tragic incidents and demanded for pragmatic measures to stop re-occurrence of such incidents.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla suggested a committee comprising few senators should visit Mach and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Previous articleHBL joins forces with NCMCL for development of Electronic Warehouse Receipt Ecosystems
Next articleNIH confirms two cases of UK coronavirus variant
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Military leadership vows to defeat terrorists and abettors

The Pakistan Army leadership in a meeting at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday vowed that terrorists and their abettors would be "defeated...
Read more
NATIONAL

US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

A bill introduced in the United States Congress aims to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. The bill was introduced by...
Read more
NATIONAL

EPTB to begin reconstruction of Karak shrine: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) to begin the reconstruction of the burned Hindu Shrine in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Families of Mach carnage victims continue sit-in for third day

QUETTA: The families of victims of the attack on coal miners in Balochistan's Mach town continued their sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes breakthrough in Gulf dispute

ISLAMABAD: A day after Saudi Arabia announced to reopen its land and sea borders to Qatar following a long-running embargo, Islamabad on Tuesday welcomed the development...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's unequivocal support for the people of occupied Kashmir in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Oil producers
MARKETS

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

LONDON: Oil prices rose by around $1 on Tuesday as tension simmered following Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+...

USC posts Rs100bn turnover for 2020

US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.