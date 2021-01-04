‘Govt should address miseries of Hazara community’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that innocent people of Hazara community were being targeted in Balochistan, and urged the government to address the miseries of the persecuted minority.

Speaking on a point of order regarding tragic incident of Mach, Balochistan, during a Senate hearing on Monday, she said that 11 coal miners of the community were brutally assassinated in Mach on Sunday and were not buried yet. She added that the government should address the miseries of the Hazara community.

Responding to the point raised by Sherry, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem agreed that it was a tragic incident and the government was cognisant of its responsibility.

Strongly condemning the incident, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken immediate action on the incident and has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to visit Mach.

He said that the government would investigate all aspects of the incident and the culprits involved in this heinous act would be taken to task.

He added that the country has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents over the last few days and there was also information regarding the regrouping of such elements. However, he maintained that designs of all such elements and their supporters would be foiled.

Kabeer Muhammad Shahi of National Party and Usman Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party also condemned the killing of innocent coal miners in Mach.

They said that around over 1,500 to 2,000 people of Hazara community had been killed since 2002. Moreover, they alleged that the state institutions have been failed to provide them security.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Abbasi also pointed out that an innocent student was killed by police in the federal capital. He said that an independent investigation into the tragic incident should be carried out.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that all officials involved in the killing of the student have already been arrested and the murder case has been registered against them. He said that a judicial inquiry into the incident has also been ordered.

Regarding Mach incident, the adviser said that the interior minister was going to Balochistan to meet the bereaved families.

Dr Jamal Jahanzeb, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Manzoor Kakar also condemned the tragic incidents and demanded for pragmatic measures to stop re-occurrence of such incidents.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla suggested a committee comprising few senators should visit Mach and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.