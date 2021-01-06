Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Bodies of abducted sisters recovered from Lahore nullah; 2 arrested

By TLTP

LAHORE: The bodies of two sisters, who had been abducted from Kahna on November 26, were recovered from a nullah, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that two suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of the sisters. Police claimed that the bodies were recovered two days ago. The slain women were identified as Abida and Sajida who had been kidnapped from Kahna on November 26. They added that both sisters were married and allegedly slaughtered by the unidentified persons.
Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) took notice of the terrorising incident and summoned a probe report from capital city police officer (CCPO).
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of the murder. Buzdar has sought a probe report from the police chief.
He expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow to the bereaved family over the killing of two Kahna sisters and assured them to provide justice at any cost. He said that the accused will be given strict punishment as per law.
Earlier on December 28, a minor girl in Mohlanwal area had been gang-raped and murdered allegedly with connivance of her cousin.
The prime suspect Rizwan, the cousin of 7-year-old victim, and his alleged co-conspirator Allah Ditta had taken the minor to nearby fields where they sexually abused her and then murdered her. The police had said that both accused were detained.
On insistence by Allah Ditta, Rizwan had abducted his cousin Ayesha and then after she was murdered, following her ghastly calamity meted out by two suspects, the suspects acted naïve and pretended to look for her with the grieving family, police had noted.

TLTP

