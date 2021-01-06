Sign inSubscribe
Banking

BOP, Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance sign MoU to facilitate applicants under Kamyab Jawan programme

By News Desk

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide financing to applicants referred by Akhuwat under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme.

The ceremony was held at the bank’s head office and the MoU was signed by BOP President/CEO Zafar Masud and AIM Founder & CEO Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib in the presence of Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, and senior officials of the bank including Asif Riaz, Group Head Retail & Priority Sectors, and Ghulam Ali Khokhar, Head Government Initiatives Division, a statement issued by the BOP on Wednesday read.

Under the collaboration, subsidized loans shall be extended to small business owners having satisfactory track record with Akhuwat. “This will help graduate small business owners for facilitation by the banking sector, hence contributing towards financial inclusion of the majorly undocumented sector of the economy. It is also hoped that the financial support shall help these business grow substantially.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEhsaas programme will be a welfare model for the world: PM
Next articleIsDB to support Pakistan’s anti-polio drive with $60m aid
News Desk
News Desk

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF asks Pakistan to accelerate structural reforms

ISLAMABAD: While appreciating Pakistan’s recent achievements regarding reforms in government institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to accelerate the much-needed structural...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP PAC for reinvestigating financial irregularities in SMEDA

PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the KP Assembly Thursday expressed its concern over poor financial monitoring of public sector organisations and asked...
Read more
HEADLINES

HBL eyes Silkbank after Fauji Foundation loses interest

KARACHI: Fauji Foundation, owner of Askari bank wanted to buy Silkbank. Well, they do not want to anymore. In a notice to the PSX,...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves fall $146m

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 1.06 per cent on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves fall $146m

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 1.06 per cent on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State...

PM breaks ground for 4,000 low-cost flats

OGRA hikes April LNG prices by Rs24 per mmbtu

Rupee hits 22-month high against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.