Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Buzdar assures support to people of Kashmir

Avatar
By ppi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that its government will continue all-out support to the struggles of the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) for the right of self-determination.

In his message, the CM lauded the strong passion and commitment of the oppressed Kashmiris and stressed upon the international community to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities in the IOK. He said the silence of the international community on Indian aggression against hapless Kashmiris is regrettable.

The CM asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even left Adolf Hitler behind with regard to the genocide. It is also deplorable that even the UN resolutions have failed to prevent Indian atrocities in the IOK.

Buzdar emphasised that the international community should play its due role in granting the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris as a peaceful solution of the core issue of Kashmir will ensure durable peace in South Asia. “The Pakistan government and its people will continue to side with the oppressed Kashmiris till the right of self-determination is not granted to them,” the CM concluded.

Previous articlePM directs Punjab to ensure financial assistance to farmers
Avatar
ppi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM directs Punjab to ensure financial assistance to farmers

Discusses Senate polls with Sindh, KP governors ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to activate the Punjab Cooperative Department (PCD) to ensure financial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Public does not want MQM-P to stay with govt: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has questioned the rationale behind the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) staying with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

No compromise on right to self-determination: Masood

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that determination of the future through a free and fair plebiscite is the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries for elimination of drug trafficking. This understanding was reached during a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 claims another 59 lives; 1,947 fresh cases surface

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 59 more lives during the last 24 hours, taking the country's total death toll to 10,409. According to the latest update...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves purchase of Covid-19 vaccine to save human lives

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, in order to save human lives timely and on emergency basis, on Tuesday accorded approval for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.