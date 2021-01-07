Pakistan to receive Covid-19 vaccine by end of month: Dr Hamid

–Covid-19 leaves 50 more dead with 2,482 fresh cases

–Faisal lauds health workers’ role: Punjab, KP devise vaccination plan

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid has said that the government is expecting to receive the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this month.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that government is urgently preparing a database of all government and private health personnel to vaccinate them against the novel coronavirus in the first phase, Radio Pakistan reported.

It has not yet been specified from which country the vaccine will be procured.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said healthcare workers played a pivotal role to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony organised to pay tribute to Covid Frontline Warriors in Islamabad on Thursday, he lauded the courage and bravery of doctors and paramedics of the country. The special assistant expressed his gratitude for their services in fighting the pandemic.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives for healthcare, he said after the pandemic world has realized the importance of quality healthcare systems. He said the government has introduced a health card scheme to ensure the provision of healthcare to poor segments of society.

The Punjab health secretary said in a statement on Thursday that the province has conducted more than 2.5 million diagnostic tests of Covid-19. The health officials are conducting over 15,000 tests daily on average to detect positive cases of the coronavirus, he said. “In case of a positive test, 20 more tests of the people in contact with the patient are being conducted,” the provincial health official said.

Describing the upcoming corona vaccination drive in Punjab, the secretary health said that the people will be inoculated in different phases. “In the first phase frontline health workers and the people above 65 years of age will be vaccinated, while in the second phase remaining healthcare workers will be immunized”, he said.

“All other people will be vaccinated in the third phase of the Covid vaccination campaign”, secretary healthcare department said.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a plan for anti-coronavirus vaccine disbursement. According to the document issued by authorities, a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) has been established which will be led by the KP health secretary.

District vaccine administration and coordination cells have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas. These will be led by the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).

At least 280 health facilities have been identified and the provincial government has formed a health vaccine administration cell (HFVAC) across the province including the merged districts where the vaccine will be administered to frontline health works in the first phase.

Training was held for provincial and district masters on vaccine administration and data flow on January 4 while cascade training was underway. The cold chain assessment has been completed and the supply chain management mechanism would be developed after “clarity from the federal government”.

The provincial government has also developed adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) strategy.

Furthermore, 50 more people died of Covid-19 across the country during the previous 24 hours, soaring the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 10,511.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday that 2,482 new cases of the coronavirus emerged across the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 495,075. A total of 40,509 samples were tested on Wednesday, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive.

There are 34,049 active cases of Covid-19 while 450,515 people have recovered from the disease. Around 2,251 patients are said to be in critical conditions at different hospitals across the country.