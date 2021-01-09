Sign inSubscribe
World

10 babies killed in India hospital fire

Avatar
By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Ten newborns were killed on Saturday in a massive fire at a hospital in Maharashtra, India’s richest state, a doctor said, as leading politicians expressed grief at the loss of life.

“The fire broke out at 2:00 am (2030 GMT) today,” said Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon at Bhandara District General Hospital in the western state. Seven of the 17 children in the Sick Newborn Care Unit were rescued, Khandate told Reuters partner ANI.

All of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, according to reports.

Nurses on duty noticed a fire coming from the hospital’s neonatal unit and raised the alarm.

The fire brigade stopped the blaze from spreading to other parts of the hospital and other patients were moved to safety.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakre ordered a probe into the incident.

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible.”

A number of other politicians, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their grief.

Previous articleN. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal as he disclosed a list of high-tech weapons systems under development,...
Read more
World

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

WASHINGTON: Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol...
Read more
World

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil

KYIV/TORONTO: Canadian relatives of those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago on Friday held a...
Read more
World

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage...
Read more
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground missile base in Gulf: report

DUBAI: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of...
Read more
World

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine halal

JAKARTA: A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, the Indonesian Ulema Council said on Friday, days before the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.