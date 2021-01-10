Pakistan rejects US response to Lakhvi’s conviction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday rejected a statement from the US State Department on the conviction of a militant on charges of terrorism financing.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday sentenced Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, a member of the proscribed Lashkar-i-Taiba (LeT) militant group, to five years in jail and a fine of Rs300,000 for collecting and disbursing funds to finance terrorism. However, the charges or sentence were not related to any specific incident.

Responding to the court verdict, the State Department urged Islamabad to hold Lakhvi “accountable” for his “involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks”.

— State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 9, 2021

“We are encouraged by the recent conviction of Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi. However, his crimes go far beyond financing terrorism,” the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted Saturday night.

The Foreign Office, through a statement, took great exception to the tweet, reminding the State Department the proceedings in the Mumbai attacks trial remain “stalled due to reluctance by [the] Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination” by Pakistan courts.

It further took the opportunity to remind the US that “the investigations, prosecutions & subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of [the] effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system”.

— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 10, 2021

The system, the FO said, operates “independent of any extraneous factors or influences”.

The statement also “encouraged” the State Department “to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing & execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided”. It was referring to the dossier detailing the evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

The statement from the State Department comes hours after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while responding to ATC’s conviction of Lakhvi questioned the timing of the development.

“The timing suggests intention to convey [a] sense of compliance ahead of APG [Asia-Pacific group] and FATF [Financial Action Task Force] meets,” The Times of India quoted MEA as saying. The next FATF plenary meeting is scheduled to be held in February 2021.

It also accused certain UN-designated terror outfits of “act[ing] as proxies for Pakistan’s establishment to fulfill Islamabad’s anti-India agenda”.

Islamabad, while rejecting the “malicious” statement, regretted the “unfortunate” response to Lakhvi’s conviction and the attempted linkage of the country’s due legal process with the FATF review.

Lakhvi and his militant group are accused by India and the US of being behind the 2008 attacks on Mumbai in which over 160 people were killed.

India has long called on Pakistan to try Lakhvi for the attacks but Islamabad has maintained that New Delhi has not given it concrete evidence that it can use in a court of law to try Lakhvi, which it had initially arrested in 2008 but was later released on bail.