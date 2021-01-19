Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin, US tech stocks seen as biggest market bubbles: investor surveys

By Agencies

LONDON: There is growing angst among investors over financial market price bubbles, and top of the list of concerns were the cryptocurrency bitcoin and U.S. tech stocks, two closely followed surveys showed on Tuesday.

According to nearly 90% of respondents in Deutsche Bank’s monthly money-manager study, many price bubbles were now being blown. The most extreme though is bitcoin, with nearly half of those surveyed seeing it at a maximum 10 on a 1-10 bubble scale.

More generally, too, when asked specifically about the 12-month fate of bitcoin – which surged 300% last year – and electric vehicle maker Tesla which soared nearly 750% and is seen as emblematic of highly priced tech stocks, a majority of respondents said they were now more likely to halve than double in value.

A similar Bank of America (BofA) survey showed that buying bitcoin had replaced buying tech stocks as the trade which fund managers saw as most crowded, knocking tech off the top spot for the first time since October 2019 and into second place.

The cryptocoin hit a record high $40,000 earlier this month, having rallied more than 900% since a low in March and having only just breached $20,000 in mid-December.

Investors were bullish on the outlook for world growth, with the proportion of fund managers surveyed by BofA who said the global economy was in an early-cycle phase, as opposed to a recession, at its highest in 11 years.

A record 92% expected higher global inflation over the next year, though Deutsche Bank’s survey also showed 71% expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to resist the temptation to start removing the stimulus that has helped markets rally.

The biggest potential tail risks that could unsettle markets in the BofA study were seen vaccine rollout problems (30%) if the Fed did taper its asset purchases (29%) and the Wall Street bubble bursting (18%).

For a graphic on Global stock valuations surge:

Reuters Graphic

Still, although fund managers are wary of the bubbles, they weren’t yet backing away from them.

BofA said a record 19% of investors – who altogether manage more than $500 billion worth of assets – were currently taking on more risk than normal in their investment portfolios.

For a graphic on Risk:

Reuters Graphic

A steeper yield curve – usually where longer-dated borrowing costs rise on expectations that economic growth will allow official interest rates to rise – was expected by a record 83% of BofA investors.

That is more than after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, the 2013 U.S. Federal Reserve’s “Taper Tantrum” or after the 2016 U.S. election.

For a graphic on BofA:

Reuters Graphic

Elsewhere, underowned UK equities saw some money flowing in. But at 15% underweight, it remained pinned as the most underweight region, BofA’s survey showed.

Previous articleOver Rs319bn released for uplift projects under PSDP
Next articleStocks recover 176 points in see-saw trade
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Investors pump $125 million into EV charging startup Volta

The Series D round brings Volta's total funding to more than $200 million
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed...
Read more
World Business News

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

PARIS: The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its 2021 global oil demand forecast Tuesday as fresh coronavirus lockdowns cloud the outlook but said mass...
Read more
World Business News

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

ISTANBUL: Ankara has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope, and Pinterest after they failed to appoint local representatives in Turkey under a new social...
Read more
World Business News

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

LONDON: Infectious diseases and livelihood crises led the rankings of risks expected to pose a critical threat to the world in the next two...
Read more
World Business News

IMF chief sees ‘high degree of uncertainty’ in global outlook

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday said the global lender needed more resources to help heavily indebted countries, citing a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ADVERTISING

Packages Ltd awards $1.5m media account to Brainchild Communications Pakistan

This will be the first time the Pakistani multinational packaging company will work with a media agency with ties to the Publicis Groupe

KCCI demands immediate release of tax refunds to SMEs

Stocks recover 176 points in see-saw trade

Bitcoin, US tech stocks seen as biggest market bubbles: investor surveys

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.