Over Rs319bn released for uplift projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has so far released Rs319.56 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to data released by the Ministry of Planning, a sum of Rs207.17 billion has been released for federal ministries, Rs87 billion for corporations, Rs25.25 billion for special areas, and Rs750 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), as against the allocation of Rs1.5 billion.

Similarly, an amount of Rs55.2 billion, out of PSDP’s allocation of Rs118.67 billion, has been released for the National Highway Authority (NHA); Rs31.8 billion, out of Rs158.3 billion, has been released for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC); and Rs45 billion, out of Rs81.2 billion, has been released for the Water Resources Division.

In addition, Rs14 billion, out of the allocated fund of Rs29.4 billion, have been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), while Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) received Rs175 million out of the total allocation of Rs350 million.

Furthermore, the Railways Division has received development funds of Rs11.7 billion, Interior Division Rs7.38 billion, National Health Services Division Rs7.4 billion, Revenue Division Rs4.6 billion, while the Cabinet Division was provided with Rs38.2 billion.

The government also released Rs13.99 billion (PSDP allocation Rs27.24 billion) for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs11.26 billion (PSDP allocation Rs25 billion) for uplift projects in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).