Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China agree to form joint panel to oversee CPEC

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan and China have agreed to form a joint parliamentary committee for effective oversight and monitoring of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The decision was taken by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Chinese National Peoples Congress (NPC) Chairman Li Zhanshu during their virtual meeting on Wednesday.

According to an official statement released after the virtual meeting, the first high-level contact between the two presiding officers after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, both leaders agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation through interaction at the standing committee-level as well as Parliamentary Friendship Group and directed secretariats of their respective parliaments to take necessary steps for its constitution.

The NA speaker said that activity under the CPEC had gained momentum and the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would soon be functional and generate economic activities besides, providing employment.

He assured China of Pakistan’s support, saying that the country believed in the territorial integrity of China and fully supported the ‘One-China policy’, adding that Pakistan valued Chinese support on international and regional forums.

NPC Chairman Li Zhanshu also reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s defence and maintaining territorial integrity. He assured the Speaker that provision of the Covid-19 vaccine was the top priority of the Chinese government.

Emphasising CPEC’s economic importance for both countries, he underlined the need for security of the CPEC to keep it moving on the right track and guard it against terrorism in the region.

 

Previous articleGovt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad
Next articlePak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTC promotes Syed Ali Akbar to CEO

LAHORE: Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has promoted Marketing Director, Syed Ali Akbar, to the post of the chief executive officer (CEO)/managing director (MD). He has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fauji Foundation to acquire majority stake in Silk Bank

KARACHI: Fauji Foundation has expressed interest in acquiring the majority stake of Silk Bank, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored

Pakistan Railways has not been able to restore its online reservation system, which crashed almost two days ago, translating into a loss of Rs60...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed export-oriented companies to establish branch offices abroad, it was learnt on Wednesday. Sources said that the Economic Coordination Committee...
Read more
HEADLINES

Centre forms panel to monitor Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday formed a 10-member monitoring committee to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being made under the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days. According...

Pak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored

Pakistan, China agree to form joint panel to oversee CPEC

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.