FBR mulls penalty on sugar mills over noncompliance with VAS

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is mulling to issue penalty notices to sugar mills that have failed to install video analytic system (VAS).

As per details, the FBR has directed chief commissioners of Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar offices to issue penalty notices to non-compliant sugar mills that have not followed FBR guidelines with regard to VAS.

“The FBR will take action by imposing heavy penalties on non-compliant sugar mills and vendors if they fail to install the video analytic equipment at their factory premises by January 31, 2021,” according to a notice sent to vendors of VAS.

The notice has been sent to all pre-qualified vendors, including AJCL (Pvt) Ltd, TPL Trekker, CNS Engineering & Technology, NRTC and GCS, COMMTEL, DWP Technologies and Focus Technology Pvt Ltd.

The FBR said that it had authorised these seven vendors through its report on November 20, 2020, for VAS, and that a copy was shared with Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and all pre-qualified vendors to initiate the process.

In order to ensure the implementation of VAS, the FBR had issued a letter on December 2, 2020, directing the PSMA to provide mill-wise update status of VAS deployment by December 31, 2020, which was further extended up to January 31, 2021.

In response to the letters, only a few sugar mills have issued final quotations to the vendors for installation of the system. A large number of sugar mills are not willing to implement the system as they have either issued provisional quotations or have not issued any quotation at all.