Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Frequent hike in energy rates to adversely impact industrial production: FPCCI

‘The govt's recent decision to increase power tariff was made on the behest of IMF as well as to appease IPPs'

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The ruling group of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has resented the frequent increase in electricity tariff and fuel prices, which according to the chamber were announced by the government “on behest of the International Monetary Fund as well as to appease the Independent Power Producers”.

FPCCI Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar stated on Saturday the constant inrcrease in energy rates would not only make Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market, but would also dent the prime minister’s vision regarding lowering the cost of industrial production.

Talking to a trade delegation at his office, Nisar rejected the government’s recent move of raising power cost by more than 15pc, besides increasing rates of petroleum products twice a month to qualify for the revival of the stalled $6-billion IMF loan programme.

“The authorities, instead of impeachment and forensic audit of IPPs, have lifted the base power tariff, thus prioritising the IPPs and setting aside public as well as overall trade and industry’s interests,” he lamented.

Nisar said that the regular attempts of economic managers to increase oil prices along with power and gas tariffs would ultimately nullify the government’s step for reduction in production cost, including industrial power tariff for SMEs and reduction in markup rate to 7pc by the SBP.

He said the incumbent as well as previous governments have always been forced for exorbitant hike in energy tariffs only due to excessive capacity payment to IPPs in dollars, leading to further addition in public debt.

“The major reason behind the growing circular debt is sovereign guarantees on rate of return to IPPs in terms of dollars not rupees, while continued depreciation of local currency against dollar in the past also amounted to losses in trillions,” he explained.

Nisar said it was imperative for the government to make power and gas tariffs for domestic as well as export sectors compatible to tariffs being applied in neighboring countries. “The industry is presently paying more than double the power price as compared to regional tariff of about 7.5 cents per unit in neighbouring countries.”

He said the country could improve its economic growth and job creation by overcoming inefficiencies in its power sector through focus on eliminating waste and shifting towards cleaner energy, besides attracting private investments.

He noted that the total circular debt increased by Rs538 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20 at a rate of about Rs45 billion per month. During the Jul-Nov 2019-20 period, circular debt increased by Rs179 billion at a rate of Rs36 billion per month. “It should be recalled that it was in July 2013 that the previous government had cleared the circular debt of Rs480 billion.”

Now, after an agreement has been finalized with the IPPs, power sector reforms should be a top priority for a quick yield of economic gains, Anjum Nisar said, adding that reforms that focus solely on rising energy prices had already led to an excessively high cost of electricity because of inefficiencies in the system.

The FPCCI’s ruling group chief further noted the overall line losses of distribution companies in the public sector remained unchanged at 18pc for the last several years while the current Unaccounted for Gas (UfG) losses of gas companies were causing a loss of more than Rs50 billion to the end consumers, burdening the industry with billions of rupees cost additionally.

“The government will have to get rid of expansive thermal power generation, as hydropower’s share of installed generation capacity fell from around 67pc in 1985 to 27pc in 2021. The dramatic increase in oil prices in the 2000s (reaching a high of $147 per barrel in 2008) caused Pakistan’s power generation costs to skyrocket. Pakistan’s reliance on fuel oil for power generation contributed to the liquidity crisis in the country’s power sector.”

He opined that increase in tariffs alone could solve the fiscal problems in the short-term, but it cannot address the energy sector issues on a long-term basis.

Previous articleSECP holds awareness session on Exchange Traded Funds
Next articlePM’s aide urges exporters to aggressively pursue African market
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

PM’s aide urges exporters to aggressively pursue African market

'Orders worth $2m were received and deals worth $3m are under process after Pakistan successfully participated in Int'l Trade Fair in Sudan'
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP holds awareness session on Exchange Traded Funds

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Saturday organised a webinar to increase awareness on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), a new investment...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP rebukes banks for deliberate attempts to block PayPak cards

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rebuked banks for their deliberate attempts to prevent customers from getting domestic payment scheme (DPS) PayPak...
Read more
HEADLINES

ICCI seeks new policy measures to promote documented economy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to take new policy measures aimed at promoting the documented economy...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘PM fully focused on boosting economy, reducing inflation’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully focussed to reduce inflation, boost economy...
Read more
ECONOMY

FBR notifies removal of additional customs duty on 174 tariff lines

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn additional customs duty on import of raw materials of around 174 tariff lines. The FBR has issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists,...

SBP rebukes banks for deliberate attempts to block PayPak cards

US consumer spending decreases further; inflation creeping up

ICCI seeks new policy measures to promote documented economy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.