Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Sindh takes notice of Rs20 per litre hike in milk prices

By News Desk

The Supply and Prices Department of Sindh has written a letter to all divisional commissioners across the province, instructing them to take actions against abrupt hike in fresh milk prices announced overnight by profiteers.

The letter stated that special assistant to Sindh chief minister has expressed serious concerns over “deliberate hike in fresh milk prices across the province”.

The department has instructed commissioners and assistant commissioners of their relevant jurisdictions to take action against profiteering, underlying that these officials are responsible to ensure stability in the prices of all essential commodities.

It may be noted that earlier on Monday, dairy farmers in the metropolitan, in an unparalleled bid, announced an Rs20 per litre hike in milk prices on their own.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOGDCL discovers gas, condensate in Hyderabad
Next articleECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to clear Covid campaign dues
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

ECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to clear Covid campaign dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, may direct the Finance Division to allocate Rs141.308 million as...
Read more
ENERGY

OGDCL discovers gas, condensate in Hyderabad

In a major development, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of gas and condensate reserves in district Hyderabad,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Federal ministries, provinces asked to prioritise CPEC projects in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development has directed all federal ministries as well as provincial governments to give priority to CPEC projects in the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

SECP makes customers’ due diligence mandatory for brokerages, others

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has made it mandatory for regulated persons to conduct customers' due diligence under the Anti-Money...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet panel laments slow progress on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC), while directing the FBR chairman to ensure his presence in future meetings, has sought a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Six more IPPs agree to renegotiate terms for cheap electricity

ISLAMABAD: The government has reached another milestone, as talks with six more independent power producers (IPPs) for cheaper electricity in the country remained successful. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Federal ministries, provinces asked to prioritise CPEC projects in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development has directed all federal ministries as well as provincial governments to give priority to CPEC projects in the...

SECP makes customers’ due diligence mandatory for brokerages, others

Cabinet panel laments slow progress on CPEC projects

Six more IPPs agree to renegotiate terms for cheap electricity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.