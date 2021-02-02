Sindh takes notice of Rs20 per litre hike in milk prices

The Supply and Prices Department of Sindh has written a letter to all divisional commissioners across the province, instructing them to take actions against abrupt hike in fresh milk prices announced overnight by profiteers.

The letter stated that special assistant to Sindh chief minister has expressed serious concerns over “deliberate hike in fresh milk prices across the province”.

The department has instructed commissioners and assistant commissioners of their relevant jurisdictions to take action against profiteering, underlying that these officials are responsible to ensure stability in the prices of all essential commodities.

It may be noted that earlier on Monday, dairy farmers in the metropolitan, in an unparalleled bid, announced an Rs20 per litre hike in milk prices on their own.