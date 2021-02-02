Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

OGDCL discovers gas, condensate in Hyderabad

By News Desk

In a major development, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of gas and condensate reserves in district Hyderabad, it emerged on Tuesday.

As per details, the OGDCL, as the operator (95pc), along with Government Holding (Private) Limited (5pc), has discovered gas and condensate from its exploratory well Sial-1, which is located in district Hyderabad, Sindh.

“The structure of Sial-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to a depth of 2,442 meters. Based on logs data, the well was tested at the rate of 1.146 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 680 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64 inch choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 460 Pounds per square inch (PSI) from lower Goru Formation,” informed OGDCL in a statement.

The company was of the view that the discovery at Sial-1 is the result of its aggressive exploratory strategy adopted. “It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL, its joint venture partners and of the country.”

OGDCL stated that the latest discovery would also contribute in reducing the supply and demand gap of oil and gas in the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmazon scores Indian win as court freezes Future’s $3.4bn retail deal
Next articleSindh takes notice of Rs20 per litre hike in milk prices
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

ECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to clear Covid campaign dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, may direct the Finance Division to allocate Rs141.308 million as...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Sindh takes notice of Rs20 per litre hike in milk prices

The Supply and Prices Department of Sindh has written a letter to all divisional commissioners across the province, instructing them to take actions against...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Federal ministries, provinces asked to prioritise CPEC projects in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development has directed all federal ministries as well as provincial governments to give priority to CPEC projects in the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

SECP makes customers’ due diligence mandatory for brokerages, others

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has made it mandatory for regulated persons to conduct customers' due diligence under the Anti-Money...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet panel laments slow progress on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC), while directing the FBR chairman to ensure his presence in future meetings, has sought a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Six more IPPs agree to renegotiate terms for cheap electricity

ISLAMABAD: The government has reached another milestone, as talks with six more independent power producers (IPPs) for cheaper electricity in the country remained successful. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Federal ministries, provinces asked to prioritise CPEC projects in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development has directed all federal ministries as well as provincial governments to give priority to CPEC projects in the...

SECP makes customers’ due diligence mandatory for brokerages, others

Cabinet panel laments slow progress on CPEC projects

Six more IPPs agree to renegotiate terms for cheap electricity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.