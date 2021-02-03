ECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to clear Covid campaign dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, may direct the Finance Division to allocate Rs141.308 million as a technical supplementary grant (TSG) to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so it could clear the dues accumulated against Covid-19 media campaign.

Following the pandemic outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Information had launched a designed media campaign to raise public awareness, incurring an expenditure of Rs141.380 million. This amount remained unpaid till date.

It is relevant to mention that the ECC on 10 June 2020 had allocated funds amounting to Rs500 million to raise public awareness on coronavirus, but the amount was still not released for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ECC’s decision also ratified by the cabinet later the same month.