ECC approves Rs141m grant to clear Covid campaign dues

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in its meeting on Wednesday, approved the provision of Rs141.308 million as a technical supplementary grant (TSG) to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so it could clear the dues accumulated against Covid-19 media campaign.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the session wherein a grant worth Rs400 million was also approved for the maintenance of helicopters of Rangers Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Frontier Corps (FC).

Following the pandemic outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Information had launched a designed media campaign to raise public awareness, incurring an expenditure of Rs141.380 million. This amount remained unpaid to date.

It is relevant to mention that the ECC on 10 June 2020 had allocated funds amounting to Rs500 million to raise public awareness on coronavirus, but the amount was still not released for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ECC’s decision also ratified by the cabinet later the same month.

Moreover, the renewal of gas supply agreement between Sui Southern Gas Company and Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) was also approved.