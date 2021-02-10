Sign inSubscribe
OGRA approves hike in gas prices

By Monitoring Report

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved up to 2pc increase in gas prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers.

According to media reports, OGRA on Wednesday proposed a hike in gas prices for FY21, which will be applied following the government’s notification.

As per OGRA, the gas price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers has been increased by Rs13.42 per MMBTU. SNGPL had requested OGRA to increase Rs123 per MMBTU.

The newly revised gas price for SNGPL would now be Rs644.59 per mmbtu.

Earlier on January 28, the authority had increased gas price for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) by 5.4pc, besides determining the prescribed gas price at Rs778.59 per mmbtu.

The authority, as a matter of principle under legal domain, was of the view that all the classes of consumers should at least pay the average cost of service or the average prescribed price.

Meanwhile, the SSGCL, in an instant review petition, has claimed aggregate increase in prescribed price of Rs78.95 per mmbtu with effect from July 1, 2020.

Monitoring Report

