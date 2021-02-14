Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP plans three more industrial estates

By Monitoring Report

The Khyber Pakh­­tun­khwa government is planning to launch three industrial estates in Chitral, Ghazi (Swabi) and Bannu under its revised Industrial Policy 2020-30.

According to a report by Dawn that quoted officials privy to the matter, the projects are now in final stages and would witness groundbreaking soon.

According to Dawn, the government has also laid down a solid framework for the province’s industrialisation in the form of revised Industrial Policy 2020-30 which the cabinet approved towards the end of December last year.

To foster industrial growth, the policy proposes to set up Rashkai Special Economic Zone and Nowshera Eco­nomic Zone extension, Jalozai, Chitral, Mohmand, Ghazi, Darband, Swat, Buner and Shakas area of Khyber district over next decade. It also proposes to set up two special economic zones under the public-private partnership in the province over the next five years.

Regarding closed industrial units, the policy proposes to revive at least 25 per cent of closed units over the next five years.

To boost the province’s competitiveness, the policy proposes to leverage the province’s natural resources to make the industrial sector competitive. To achieve this, the government will focus on hydel power generation; mines and minerals; oil and gas; food and beverages; processing and cottage industry.

 

