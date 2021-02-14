Sign inSubscribe
NAB launches inquiry against illegal housing schemes in Peshawar 

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against the owners and management of four major illegal housing societies in Peshawar for alleged fraud.
NAB officials said that 32 illegal housing societies have been identified in Charsadda after the identification of 181 illegal housing societies in Peshawar on public complaints.
They said that an inquiry will be held against the owners and management of these housing societies for depriving the public of their earnings.
It may be mentioned here that the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had declared 181 housing societies illegal in Peshawar for failure to comply with the rules and regulations whereas the district administration has banned transfers and registries in these housing societies, including 123 societies in Shah Alam Tehsil, 25 housing societies in Peshawar City Tehsil, 24 societies in Saddar Tehsil and nine societies in Matni Tehsil area.
Three years ago, the administration had identified 62 illegal housing societies in Peshawar, but due to lack of action; the number has raised to 181 now.
However, the local government has approved rules and regulations for private housing societies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar, under which action has now been initiated.
Similarly, illegal housing societies have also been identified in Charsadda, with 32 schemes within the limits of TMA Charsadda alone.
Aziz Buneri

