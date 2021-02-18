Ministries, divisions asked to remove bottlenecks hampering CPEC progress

ISLAMABAD: Amid slow progress on projects related to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), all concerned ministries/divisions have been directed to immediately submit before the Cabinet Committee on CPEC proposals regarding resolution of problems confronted in their respective projects.

According to sources, around 17 different CPEC projects (worth $13 billion) related to infrastructure, energy and socio-economic development of Gwadar had been completed so far; work on 21 projects (worth $12 billion) was under process; while 26 projects (worth $28 billion) were in the pipeline.

Although preparations to start 26 new projects were in final stages, some important projects, including the Gwadar Free Zone, continue to face unnecessary delays, sources claimed.

Sharing the status of CPEC projects, sources said that projects that were in pipelines included Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-I (1,733km), 1,124MW Kohala Hydropower plant, 1,320MW Thar (Oracle) Coal Plant, 700.7MW Azad Pattan HPP, Sukkur-Hyderabad M-6 (306km), DI Khan-Zhob (4-lane highway, 210km), Zhob-Quetta Road (331km), Optical Fiber Cable Phase-II (Rawalpindi-Karachi & Gwadar), Karachi Circular Railway (43km), Mirpur-Mangla-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road (200km), Nokundi-Mashkhel-Panjgur Road (290lm), KKH Phase-I (Thakot-Raikot Section), Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit, Quetta Mass Transit, KKH Alternative Route (Gilgat-Shandor-Chitral, 349km), ICT Model Industrial Zone, Industrial Park Pakistan Steel Mills Port Qasim, Mirpur Industrial Zone, Mohmand Marble City and Moqpandass Special Economic Zone.

Similarly, ongoing CPEC projects included 720MW Karot HPP, HVDC 660kV Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line, Hoshab-Awaran M-8 (146km), Khuzdar-Basima Road (110km), 870MW Suki Kinari HPP, 1,320ME Shanghai Electric (TCB-I), Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), 300MW Gwadar Coal Project, 330MW HUBCO Thar Power, 330MW ThalNova Thar Power, Eastbay Expressway, Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, 600MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic City, and Bostan Special Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, projects that have been completed included Multan-Sukkur Motorway M-5 (392km), 1,320MW Sahiwal Coal Power, 1,320MW Port Qasim Power Plant, 1,320MW China-Hub Coal Power, Orange Line Metro Train project (27km), KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot Section (120km), 660MW Engro Thar Power & Mine, 400MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Gwadar Port & Free Zone, 50MW Sachal Wind Farm, 50MW Hydro China Dawood Wind, cross border optical fiber cable (820km) and Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan.

As per the sources, the government has so far issued approximately 42 licences to various investors for starting business activities in Gwadar Port Free Zone. However, same could not happen due to various reasons, including non-availability of power, evacuation of land for Free Zone Phase-II from Pakistan Coastal Guards & Pakistan Navy, exemption of Gwadar port from provincial taxes as per concession agreement, delay in construction of breakwater & capital dredging of berthing area, diversion of Afghanistan transit trade, import of LNG and other commodities through warehousing/commercialization in free zone etc., and non issuance of different NOCs from GDA/environmental protection agency.