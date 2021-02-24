Sign inSubscribe
FINANCE

OGDC’s profit falls 20.5pc to Rs42.2bn in 1HFY21

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Net profit of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) declined 20.5pc YoY to Rs42.2 billion during the first half (July-Dec) of the current fiscal year (FY21) as compared to Rs53 billion earned in the corresponding period of the last year, according to financial results announced by OGDC on Wednesday.

The company’s earning per share (EPS) reduced to Rs9.82 from Rs12.35. OGDC announced a cash dividend of Rs1.6 per share in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs2 per share.

The decline in OGDCL’s profitability can be attributed to lower revenues amid lower oil and gas production, drop in oil prices and 11.6pc YoY increase in operating expenses. During the period, net sales of the company went down by 13pcYoY. Resultantly, the gross margin of the company shrank to 58pc from 64pc in 1HFY20.

On the cost front, the company’s operating expenses jumped by 11.6pc YoY mainly owing to higher salary and depreciation cost, while its exploration cost witnessed a decline of 50pc YoY due to lower prospecting expense and dry well cost, which constrained some of the decline in company’s earnings.

Article continues after this advertisement

The other income of the company plunged by 49.6pc YoY compared to the same period of the last year on account of exchange loss and lower interest income on deposits amid low interest rates. The effective tax rate of the company came in at 32pc against 33pc in the comparative period.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDollar falls to Rs158.76 as rupee continues winning streak
Next articlePAC seeks two-year performance audit of Utility Stores Corp
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

FBR overlooking serious flaws in track & trace award process

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allegedly committed several irregularities while evaluating applicants’ profiles for installation of the Track and Trace system,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt secures $1.1bn from ITFC for oil, gas imports

Economic Affairs Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday witnessed the signing of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Annual Financing Plan 2021 for Pakistan,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PAC seeks two-year performance audit of Utility Stores Corp

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday ordered a two-year performance audit of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). The direction came after the auditor...
Read more
ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs158.76 as rupee continues winning streak

Pakistani Rupee appreciated by 13 paisas (+0.08pc) against the US Dollar on Wednesday, making it the third straight day of gains against the greenback...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs158.76 as rupee continues winning streak

Pakistani Rupee appreciated by 13 paisas (+0.08pc) against the US Dollar on Wednesday, making it the third straight day of gains against the greenback...

NBP earnings reach Rs30.58bn with 84pc yearly growth

Bearish spell continues as benchmark index sheds another 366 points

Wastage of flare gas causing massive losses to national exchequer

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.