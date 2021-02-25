Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP foreign reserves surge to $12.9bn

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves in the country witnessed an increase of $19 million in the week ending on February 19 as net reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $12,908 million, according to the central bank.

According to the data released by SBP on Thursday, overall liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 20.041 billion as of February 19. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,132 million.

Earlier on Monday, the central bank said that Pakistan’s current account deficit was recorded at $229 million in January 2021 compared to a deficit of $652 million in December 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

In a series of tweets on Monday, the central bank said that current account during July–January FY21 still showed a surplus of $912 million compared to a deficit of $2,544 million in the corresponding period of the last year.

The SBP mentioned that the country had witnessed a deficit of $512 million in January 2020.

“Compared to Jan 2020, exports grew steadily while remittances continued their record expansion. Imports of wheat and sugar to address domestic shortages, along with palm oil, were significantly higher. Machinery imports continued to grow at double-digits, reflecting economic recovery,” tweeted the central bank.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP to launch universal vehicle number plates
Next articleCoinbase listing filing shows surge in revenue amid bitcoin boom
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday reviewed the progress of the power sector's projects. In this regard, Federal Minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP to launch universal vehicle number plates

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has announced to introduce a universal vehicle number plate system from July 2022 in a bid to improve provincial revenue...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points. A total...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Thursday said that the export of information and communications technology...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points. A total...

Oil prices hit 13-month highs on tighter supplies

40 years of Dawlance – a beautiful balance between nature and technology

Exports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.