Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

ECC likely to approve Rs114bn subsidy for Power Division

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve the allocation of Rs114.5 billion as technical supplementary grant (TSG) from the current financial year’s power subsidy budget to the Power Division.

According to sources, out of Rs147 billion earmarked as power sector subsidy during FY21, an amount of around Rs32.50 billion has so far been disbursed.

“Now the Power Division has sought ECC’s approval to release remaining subsidy amount for utilization during remaining period of the current financial year,” an insider informed.

Sources said that the Finance Division usually releases subsidy under different heads after verification, and it has already advised the Power Division to approach ECC with suggested allocations against the subsidy claims for FY21 exclusively in accordance with Finance Division’s disbursement guidelines.

Article continues after this advertisement

The remaining amount i.e. Rs114.5 billion, demanded by the Power Division through TSG, would be utilized against the subsidy claims for the current fiscal year, they added.

Meanwhile, amount other agenda items that the ECC would take up on Friday, the Power Division would submit another summary titled ‘NAB investigation and information requirement regarding MoUs/agreements and financial negotiations between IPPs and Government of Pakistan (GOP)’.

During the course of this meeting (ECC), the division would to highlight its inability in making payments to IPPs, as NAB inquiry is underway. It would also plead the committee to suspend arbitration process initiated to resolve the issue of access profit of the IPPs till the time NAB gives its clearance in this regard.

Earlier, in a bid clear the outstanding dues of 46 independent power producers, the ECC had approved a proposed payment mechanism under which Rs161 billion were to be released for the IPPs immediately to help ease pressure on companies and reduce circular debt. The forum had directed the officials concerned to present the same before federal cabinet for final approval.

According to payment mechanism, a payment of Rs403 billion would be made to the IPPs in two installments; first will be 40pc of said payables — to be paid 1/3rd in cash, 1/3rd in Sukuk and 1/3rd in PIB bonds at floating rate of T-Bills+ 70 bps, while the remaining 60pc amount would be paid within six months of the first installment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePIA gets Rs9.84bn to pay employees retiring under VSS scheme
Next articlePM Imran stresses enhanced cooperation between ECO member states
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

NEPRA approves supply of additional 150MW to K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a tripartite power purchase agreement (TPPA) among K-Electric, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Ministry seeks Rs1.5bn grant for disbursement of loans under PM’s low-cost housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing & Works has asked the federal cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to approve a Rs1,500 million technical supplementary grant...
Read more
HEADLINES

Health ministry proposes tax waivers on import, manufacturing of auto-disable syringes

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has proposed waiving taxes on the import/manufacturing of auto-disable syringes. According to sources, the health ministry...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as minister

Reposing full confidence in Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who had lost the Islamabad seat to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate Syed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Peshawar Northern Bypass project faces delay due to shortage of funds

PESHAWAR: The Northern Bypass Project in Peshawar is facing further delay due to diversion of funds and non-utilization of allocated resources. For the past three years,...

US agency probes Facebook for ‘systemic’ racial bias in hiring, promotions

Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest

OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.