Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday on a weaker dollar as fears of rising US inflation eased while a steep fall in US fuel stocks meant a crude glut would be short-lived as refiners restart in Texas.

Brent crude oil futures for May rose 88 cents, or 1.3pc, to $68.78 a barrel by 1248 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was up 78 cents, or 1.21pc, at $65.22. Both contracts had risen by more than $1 a barrel in earlier trade.

“Fears of inflation are receding as the February US CPI was at 1.7pc. Consequently, bond yields fell and equities stabilized with the Dow hitting an all-time high. The dollar, therefore, is weakening, which helps oil,” Tamas Varga, senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.

US Treasury yields fell on Thursday as concern about a strong pick-up in inflation eased and focus turned to an auction of 30-year government debt. The dollar is at its lowest level in a week.

Article continues after this advertisement

Varga added that the massive draw on US gasoline stocks has also helped to boost oil prices.

“(It) implies that refiners’ crude intake will keep growing, reversing the recent stock builds we have seen in the last three weeks due to Winter Storm Uri.”

US gasoline stocks fell by 11.9 million barrels in the week to March 5 to 231.6 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, compared with expectations for a 3.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude inventories, however, rose by 13.8 million barrels in the week to March 5 to 498.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an 816,000-barrel rise, as the nation’s oil industry continued to feel the effects of a winter storm mid-February that stalled refining and forced production shut-ins in Texas.

Globally, stocks also remain ample with crude oil in storage at major land and sea hubs rising last week, according to analysts and ship trackers.

As the pace of inoculations picks up, several states such as North Carolina and California have moved to relax Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP reserves rise $37.7m to $13bn
Next articleRemittances remain above $2bn for ninth consecutive month
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

India likely to block China’s Huawei over security fears

NEW DELHI: India is likely to block its mobile carriers from using telecom equipment made by China’s Huawei, two government officials said, under procurement...
Read more
World Business News

Deported from Europe, Afghan man pioneers mushroom farming in Kabul

KABUL: At his farm in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Rasool Rezaie gently picks oyster mushrooms, part of the around 30 kg he sells in markets...
Read more
World Business News

Warren Buffett’s net worth reaches $100 billion

OMAHA: Warren Buffett’s fortune reached $100 billion on Wednesday, as investors drove the stock price for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc to a record...
Read more
World Business News

Oil dips after surge in US crude inventories

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a large jump in US crude inventories in the aftermath of last month’s Texas winter storm,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

SBP reserves rise $37.7m to $13bn

ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $37.7 million on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank...

India likely to block China’s Huawei over security fears

Car sales up 55pc YoY in February

Deported from Europe, Afghan man pioneers mushroom farming in Kabul

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.