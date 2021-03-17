Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Special Economic Zones launched in Thatta, Chakwal

SEZs to include industries in medical sector, metals recycling, automobiles, paint, marbles, agriculture, renewable energy, paper recycling, artificial intelligence

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA), a privately owned engineering servicing company, has launched two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at Pir Phato, Thatta and Padshahan, Chakwal districts.

The development concludes negotiations with Chinese investors and companies to establish manufacturing facilities, global service centres, R&D labs and sales centres with an estimated investment of $5 to $7 billion.

The master layout of the SEZs will be prepared by China Urban-Rural Holding Group, which specialises in rural and urban revitalisation, eco-friendly designs and implementation of balanced development of regions in China.

A number of multi-billion Chinese companies have confirmed their investment plans in the two SEZs which have been launched in an effort to promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in line with the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, DEA CEO Owais Mir said on Wednesday.

Article continues after this advertisement

“We have signed agreements with Shenyang Biotech Group, Neusoft Medical Systems, HE Vision Group, Lovol Heavy Industries, Wondfu Medical, Kaper Technologies, Green Agrotech, Shenglin Metallurgical Group, Red Crown Intelligent Technology, Shanghai Rich Tai Industries and Dandong automation to act as the local partners and facilitators,” he told the media.

The Chinese investors will establish industries in the medical sector, metals recycling, automobile including EV, paint, marbles, agriculture and farming, renewable energy, paper recycling, artificial intelligence in the SEZs.

The decision to formalise the partnership through these MoUs for establishing various projects have already been made from both sides and a key milestone for both countries in their long-term relationship was to make it public after extensive evaluation and identifying the core competencies and strong synergies between them.

“These initiatives would generate employment and business activities in the henceforth neglected rural areas,” Mir added.

In health care initiatives, the DEA is collaborating with HE Vision China to build a state-of-the-art eye hospital that will be fully equipped with advanced technology. The hospital aims to provide free of cost eye treatments and checkups in the less privileged poor areas.

The project will fall under the classification of the CPEC Healthcare Sector in Pakistan under the “BRI Belt and Road” initiative.

Owais Mir said that the DEA was already providing energy solutions e.g., Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) and LNG equipment services in Pakistan and also focusing on healthcare, manufacturing and industrial parks development sector.

The SEZs law will allow the creation of industrial clusters with liberal incentives, infrastructure facilities, tax reliefs and investment facilitation services to enhance productivity and ease in doing business through one window operation.

Considering the vital need of improving health infrastructure in Pakistan, Project Director PMU-CPEC-ICDP of the Board of Investment (BOI) on Industrial Cooperation (IC) under CPEC, Asim Ayub, stressed the need for the development of Smart SEZs and that BOI lays special emphasis on promoting Joint Ventures (JVs) between local and foreign firms.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTextile exports decline 3pc in February
Next articleUber to give UK drivers workers’ rights
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to form working group on cargo transportation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to form a joint working group (JWG) for future coordination in connection with "access to Pakistani seaports". This was agreed...
Read more
ECONOMY

Stocks gain 593 points to storm past 45,000 level

KARACHI: Bulls dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark index crossing the 45,000 mark amid improved market sentiment. Global equity markets,...
Read more
HEADLINES

FDI tumbles 20pc in February

Pakistan witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) of $155 million during the month of February 2021, around 20 per cent lower in comparison to net...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports decline 3pc in February

Textile and clothing exports shrank 3.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 6.8pc on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, landing at $1.2 billion...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Blacklisted Chinese firms eye lawsuits after Xiaomi win against Trump ban

BEIJING: Chinese companies targeted by a sweeping investment ban imposed by former President Donald Trump are considering suing the U.S. government after a federal...

Uber to give UK drivers workers’ rights

Special Economic Zones launched in Thatta, Chakwal

Textile exports decline 3pc in February

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.